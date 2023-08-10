FOOD-THREEINGREDIENT-ICECREAM-1-PH
Buy Now

Passionfruit and raspberry ice cream photographed in the Inquirer studio in Philadelphia, on July 17, 2023. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

 Monica Herndon

When I think about my mami, 2,779 miles away in Ecuador, the kitchen is the last place I imagine her. Her petite frame, dressed in elegant tailor-made suits and stiletto heels, has never screamed “homemaker.” Yet, one of her recipes managed to sneak into every important moment of our lives: homemade raspberry ice cream.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.