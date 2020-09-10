FOOD-GRILLED-CAULIFLOWER-LA
Grilled cauliflower. [Genevieve Ko/Los Angeles Times/TNS]

 Genevieve Ko

Whole roasted cauliflower impresses as a vegan centerpiece or fills you up as a one-dish meal. The vegetable can play the same role in outdoor cooking, but needs to be cut up first. If you haven’t tried grilled cauliflower, you’ll want to: It caramelizes beautifully on the outside and develops a chewy juiciness on the inside, making it the best meat alternative for live fire cooking. It’s naturally a little sweet but still mild enough to serve as a canvas for any sauce or topping.

