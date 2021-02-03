Free boxes of food will be available at Daystar Church in Hartselle on Monday at 9:30 a.m. Provided by the Farmers to Families program, the 22-pound boxes contain dairy, produce and meat.
Free boxes of food available Monday in Hartselle
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
