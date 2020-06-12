Free tax preparation help will return to the Decatur Public Library on Wednesday.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance organization's free computerized tax preparation will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Individuals must make an appointment.
Applicants must bring photo identification, Social Security numbers and medical insurance status. To make an appointment, call 256-232-7207.
