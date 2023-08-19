Before every swim practice, Eliza Wilder goes through the same routine. She places her long light brown hair beneath a swim cap, trades her glasses for goggles, slides out of her wheelchair with pink spokes and eases into the pool.
“I love the way my body moves and feels in the water. That is what I like most about swimming,” the 8-year-old Athens Renaissance School third grader living with spina bifida said. “I move differently in the water. I feel free.”
Eliza’s freedom of movement, strength and determination shone in July when she won six gold medals and set three national records at the Hartford Move United Nationals, the longest running national championship event for Paralympic athletes in the world.
“I was nervous and excited, but I knew I could do it,” Eliza said.
From the stands around the pool at the Lakeshore Foundation in Birmingham, James and Sarah Wilder watched their daughter win gold in the 25-meter freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 25 backstroke, 50 backstroke and the 100 medley relay and set the national record in the 25 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 50 backstroke.
“When you have a child born with spina bifida, you’re told a lot of things that your child will never do or not be able to do,” Sarah Wilder said. “To watch Eliza swim is amazing.”
A neural-tube defect where an area of the spinal column doesn’t form properly, spina bifida is the most common birth defect in America. Approximately 1,400 babies born in the United States each year have spina bifida, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It happens before the mom even knows she is pregnant,” Sarah Wilder said.
Halfway through their pregnancy, James and Sarah Wilder learned that Eliza would be born with spina bifida. Unfamiliar with the defect, the Wilders scoured the internet and made connections with other spina bifida families.
The day after Eliza was born at Vanderbilt University, she underwent surgery to close her spinal column.
“It is considered a snowflake defect, meaning it can affect people in so many different ways. Eliza’s is a lot more severe than most,” Sarah Wilder said. “She is unable to move the lower half of her body.”
At 9 months old, Eliza began doing aquatic physical therapy to help with her strength. Last year, Eliza’s physical therapist, a former collegiate swimmer, suggested Eliza join a summer swim team.
After participating with the Athens Gators swim team in the summer of 2022, Eliza, along with her 11-year-old brother Jake, joined the year-round Decatur Sharks swim team, which practices at the Aquadome.
“Eliza was our first swimmer with physical limitations,” Decatur Sharks coach Dawn McAfee said. “What is so special about her is her heart. She is very, very determined and improved so quickly. She dropped time like crazy. She is also a motivation for the rest of the team. When they see Eliza in the pool working as hard as she is, they know they have no excuses.”
During her first meet with the Decatur Sharks, the Wilders, for the first time, saw another swimmer in a wheelchair.
“It was weird. We were so used to being the only ones with a wheelchair,” Sarah Wilder said.
Through that swimmer, the Wilders learned about the Lakeshore Foundation, an Olympic and Paralympic training site, which trains national and international athletes.
“When Eliza joined the Lakeshore team, it was a whole different ballgame. All of the sudden she was on an equal playing field with other swimmers, whereas before she was competing against able-bodied swimmers. For the first time, we saw just how strong and how good she was,” Sarah Wilder said.
At a swim meet in May in Cincinnati, Eliza got classified in para-swimming and qualified to swim at the national event.
“Eliza is a bit of a unicorn, because she swims at such a low classification and because of how young she is. There are not a lot of kids like her. She has made friends with some of the Team USA coaches and they are watching her and following her,” Sarah Wilder said.
During a typical week, Eliza swims four days a week in Decatur, Birmingham and at the Wilders’ neighborhood pool in Madison.
Eliza’s goal this year is to compete in the individual medley, where she would swim all four strokes — freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly — back-to-back.
“It will be a challenge, but Eliza is determined and she is strong. We call her ‘Spicy.’ She is fun, she is a girly girl and she loves to compete and win,” her mother said.
Along with swimming, Eliza enjoys dancing ballet and riding the handcycle she received for her eighth birthday last Saturday.
“Eliza is the model of strength and bravery. We are so proud of her and how hard she works,” Sarah Wilder said.
