Nine years ago, Carol Puckett spurred the reorganization of Bank Street Players and brought community theater back to Decatur — a move that impacted a new generation of thespians.
“Every single professional got their start in community theater,” Puckett said at the time. “We do a disservice to the community when theater is not offered on a local level.”
Among those directly impacted by the resurgence of Decatur’s community theater scene is Emma Denson.
The 22-year-old Decatur native, who acted in Bank Street’s “Oklahoma” and “Shrek” and served as assistant director for “Dinner with Friends” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” is currently working on a New York-based production being performed on Zoom.
“Decatur’s community theater groups gave me the foundation I needed. They gave me the support and opportunity to grow on stage and behind the scenes. I appreciate them being willing to invest in the youth of Decatur. Because of them, I am where I am today,” Denson said.
With her plans to move to New York placed on hold due to the coronavirus, Denson, who graduated from Mississippi State University this spring, turned to the internet.
“I have a bad habit of applying for jobs I’m not really qualified for. In one of my classes, I learned that men will apply for jobs they are 60% qualified for while women will wait until they are 100% qualified for them. I figured I would narrow that gap some,” Denson said.
That initiative landed Denson the role of assistant director for “Grudges,” presented by Knowledge Workings Theater. Originally scheduled to run off-Broadway, the creators of “Grudges,” facing the shuttering of New York theaters until at least March 2021, opted to present the play on Zoom.
The play, which debuted Thursday, will run until Friday with performances today at 2 p.m., and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.
“We feel very lucky to have secured the talents of Emma and we know that any success we achieve in what amounts to an experiment in theater is due in part to her wonderful efforts,” said T.J. Elliott, who created “Grudges” with Joe Queenan.
Described as a dark comedy, the play features two brothers on the opposite ends of the political spectrum at a family dinner.
“It kind of reminds me of my Facebook feed right now. People, who would normally be very kind to each other, are being very spiteful. The political divide in our country is just brooding hatred constantly, especially during a time when we should be coming together. That’s what this play addresses,” Denson said.
Since the end of April, the cast and crew of “Grudges” met via Zoom to prepare for the unique virtual performance.
“It’s been a learning curve. Stage actors are used to having their entire bodies to act and now they are reduced to a tiny square. They really have to concentrate their emotions into a very small portion of their body,” said Denson, who as assistant director works under director Dora Endre. “The biggest thing has been trying to help them see Zoom as a new opportunity as opposed to their enemy.”
With the debut of “Grudges,” Denson joins the ranks of other former Decatur natives, who grew up in community theater, now working in New York. Among those are Michael Wilson Morgan, an artist, actor and designer for TV, movies and off-Broadway, and Rodney Lemmond, who worked as associate scenic designer on “Hamilton,” “Beetlejuice” and “Motown the Musical.”
Denson credited Decatur’s community theater groups for building her passion for the performing arts.
“The thing about community theater is you are able to be around people of all different ages. That is a huge deal. I got to work alongside and learn from Chuck and Carol Puckett, who are older and wiser and experienced in theater. That intergenerational aspect of community theater is huge. They are more than just a theater group, they are family,” Denson said.
To watch “Grudges,” visit knowledgeworkings.com. Tickets cost $10-20.
