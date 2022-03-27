Morgan County Master Gardener Nancy Shannon
A great garden has interest year-round. At the end of February, gardens in north Alabama are at their bleakest. Since the weather is cold and dreary, it is important to add interest and color to your garden. A permanent way to add interest is with hardscape such as patios, arbors, walkways, benches, and statues while waiting for those early bloomers.

— Nancy Shannon is a member of the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association. Members write columns periodically with gardening tips. morgancountymastergardeners@gmail.com

