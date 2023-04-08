As is true for so many of us, gardening is in my blood. My great-grandparents were sharecroppers who farmed with a mule named Dave.
My earliest memories of my grandfather involve ducking under the bird netting to eat fresh blueberries off the bush, and my husband’s family members were cotton farmers in Town Creek.
I spent my earliest years shelling beans, shucking corn and snacking on the juiciest watermelons I’ve ever tasted, while swinging on the wood-planked rope swing under the giant oaks near the garden. I honestly don’t remember NOT being around a garden.
It’s safe to say that a lot of our lives revolve around gardening. What is the weather like and will the plants need protection? How soon can we plant? Will we need to water this week? Is the fruit ready to harvest? How do I preserve and prepare the bounty? What will I need to buy at the grocery store to supplement our meals? What didn’t work and what should I try again next year?
I think that’s true for most people, whether they realize it or not. Even if we don’t have the benefits of growing up around a garden, we are reliant upon the very same questions that answer the supply offered by our local groceries and markets.
Gardening is, quite possibly, the greatest equalizer. It brings us together, across religion, language, politics, semantics, age, and class. In many ways, that’s the greatest thing about it. When we meet someone new, the one thing we can all discuss is gardening — a love for it, or even a detest thereof —it’s a pretty safe topic.
Families are brought together through the planting and harvest. Neighbors are introduced through the admiration of beauty on their daily walks or the offer of extra squash or tomatoes. The ice is broken at an interview. Friends are made at the hardware store. It’s happened to all of us.
However, plants are not just for those with a large space to garden. I believe a large part of what plants bring to us is the ability to connect with others who also appreciate plants. Nothing makes an office space or apartment feel cozier than a plant.
Urban areas are creating indoor and community gardens so that plants can be enjoyed by all. Schools are creating green spaces for children to enjoy and learn about plants and the environment. Often overlooked is just how much plants are doing for us, teaching us, individually and as a community.
Of course, I can and do garden on my own. Yet, my love of gardening has only grown in sharing that love with others. And so has my community. I joined the Morgan County Master Gardeners in 2020, when we were all desperate for community and connection.
The Master Gardeners did not disappoint. They gave me tips and tricks for the plants I already knew; opened my eyes to the beauty and wonder of plants I had never dreamed of; they offered me the community and friendship I so greatly desired through a love of plants.
I would love to share that community with you. Our Morgan County Master Gardeners will be hosting our annual plant sale at Point Mallard Pavilion on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and next Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Thousands of plants will be available, hundreds of plant lovers will be in attendance, and the Master Gardeners are ready and excited to meet you — even if you don’t have a green thumb.
Gardening and plants are more than just vegetation. They are beauty. They are food. They are community.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.