When it turns cold in the fall, people in my neighborhood want to know what that gorgeous tree is in my backyard. It stands above my two-story house (60-115 feet) with bright yellow leaves — like nothing else in the neighborhood.
When the severe cold comes quickly, you can actually watch all of the leaves fall off in one day. It is amazing to watch and worth the less popular characteristics of this tree known as a ginkgo biloba or maidenhair tree because the leaves resemble the maidenhair fern.
The ginkgo, native to China, is the sole survivor of a group of trees that date back before dinosaurs roamed the earth around 350 million years ago. In Japanese art, the ginkgo’s distinctive fan-shaped leaf symbolizes longevity and endurance.
It is dioecious which means individual plants are either male or female. The female produces a seed with a fleshy, light yellow-brown fruit. It contains butyric acid and smells like rancid butter or vomit after it falls from the tree. The seeds contain urushiol which is found in poison oak, ivy, and sumac so you should always wear gloves when handling the fruit.
When I planted my ginkgo, I read it usually takes 20-30 years to bear fruit, so I thought I would be safe. That was 20 years ago and it has been dropping fruit for the past three or four years, so I try to keep it picked up to prevent the smell.
Those of us with pets always need to know what plants are poisonous. The female fruit contains ginkgo toxin which, if consumed, could result in vomiting, seizures or blisters around the mouth, face or paws.
An example of the tree’s endurance is shown in Hiroshima, Japan, where several trees grown one-half to 1¼ miles from the 1945 bomb ground zero were one of the few living organisms to survive the blast. They are still alive today (resources telling the number of trees remaining vary from four to six).
It is no longer grown wild anywhere in the world. Even Martha Stewart has ginkgo trees on her farm in Bedford, New York! One was on the property when she purchased it and it is now over 250 years old with a circumference of the trunk at over 13 feet. She has added several more around her home and in the surrounding woods.
There is a tradition that you will have good luck if you catch a leaf as it floats to the ground. I will definitely try to catch one this fall.
The trees are often used in an urban environment due to their tolerance for drought, pollution and compacted soil. Their roots grow down rather than spreading, and they rarely have disease or insect problems. The tree has a cone-like shape when young and becomes irregularly rounded as it gets older, with a spread of 25 to 35 feet at maturity.
They are easy to propagate from seeds, cuttings or transplants. They prefer a sandy or loamy soil and a minimum of 4 hours of direct, unfiltered sun every day and they grow quickly, so fertilize in spring.
To propagate, take a 6-inch stem cutting of new wood from a male tree in May or June. Using a rooting hormone, place in a good-quality potting soil in a pot. Put outside in bright light, no direct sun, and keep moist. Repot to larger pot when roots come out the bottom.
The wood is used to make furniture, chessboards, carvings, and casks for making sake’. It is fire resistant and slow to decay. Today the extract from the ginkgo leaves is used as a dietary supplement.
