In 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence and announced freedom from British rule. Ever since, Americans celebrated the Fourth of July — even though the official vote occurred on July 2, 1776 — with fireworks and, of course, food.
“The food of the fourth is the food of summer — peaches, tomatoes, squash, beans, sweet onions, greens, cucumbers and peppers," said Bill Harden, executive chef at Decatur Country Club. "Soon the okra, corn and melons will be rolling out as well — the building blocks of a great meal."
For Brye Forbes, sous chef at Whisk’d Café, the staples of an Independence Day feast include prime rib, barbecue ribs, pork butt, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, grilled corn on the cob, coleslaw, potato salad, collard greens and corn bread.
Many at-home cooks will turn to the grills to create a Fourth of July meal. Forbes offered these tips.
• Make sure the propane tank has propane in it or that you have a backup.
• If using charcoal, use a charcoal chimney to help light the coals faster and more evenly.
• Before grilling, rub a cut onion on the grill to add flavor to the meat.
• Make sure to have hot and cool spots on the grill.
• Remove the meat from the heat 3 degrees early to prevent from overcooking as residual heat from the grill will continue to cook the meat
• Let the meat rest before cutting to retain the juices.
• Clean and oil the grill.
“For those of you who don't use your grill year-round, it's time to break that puppy out. Clean it real good and fire it up,” said Harden, who prefers grilling with all-natural lump charcoal with a topping of wet hickory and pecan wood chips.
Whether grilling at home, enjoying an afternoon picnic or going to a drive-in fireworks show, try these recipes.
---
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with a Pineapple Bourbon Glaze by Brye Forbes
Pork tenderloin
Bacon slices
¼ cup pineapple juice
¼ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons creole grain mustard
1 to 2 ounces of your favorite bourbon
Splash of apple cider vinegar.
Clean the silver skin from the tenderloin. Wrap bacon slices around tenderloin, overlapping each piece to help prevent the bacon from coming off. Use butcher’s twine if necessary. Grill the tenderloin until the internal temperature reaches 120 and then glaze the meat. To make the glaze, mix together the pineapple juice, brown sugar, mustard, bourbon and apple cider vinegar. At 145 degrees, the tenderloin can be reglazed and removed from the grill to allow to rest. Cut and serve.
---
Grilled Corn with Cotija Cheese
From “Big Bob Gibson’s BBQ Book” by Chris Lilly
¾ cup plain yogurt
¾ cup mayonnaise
5 tablespoons lime juice
1 cup Cotija cheese, grated fine
4 teaspoons chili powder
2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt
6 to 8 ears of corn
In a small bowl, combine yogurt, mayonnaise and lime juice. In another bowl, combine cheese, chili powder, cayenne pepper, cumin and salt. Build a charcoal fire for direct grilling. While the grill is heating, remove the corn from the husks. Grill the corn directly over the hot coals, approximately 450 degrees, for 6 to 7 minutes, turning every two minutes until the kernels start to soften. Remove the corn from the grill and apply a light coat of the yogurt mixture to each cob. Sprinkle with the cheese mixture.
---
Garlic Pickle Chips by Bill Harden
1 gallon cider vinegar
1 gallon water
4 cups sugar
50 garlic cloves
20 whole dried chilies
½ cup black peppercorns
3 tablespoons mustard seeds
3 tablespoons whole coriander
5 bay leaves
2 broken cinnamon sticks
10 pounds cucumbers
Bring cider vinegar and water to a boil. Add all the seasonings and simmer for 5 minutes. Cut the cucumbers in ¼-inche slices. Pour hot liquid over the cucumbers.
---
Fourth of July Fruit Salsa by Brye Forbes
½ cup blueberries
16 ounces strawberries, hulled and diced
2 green apples, peeled and diced
2 kiwis, peeled and diced
1 mango or peach, peeled and diced
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Lemon zest, orange zest or lime zest
Mix fruit, sugar, juice and zest, optional, together. Let sit for 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Serve with cinnamon pita chips.
---
Cinnamon Pita Chips
Pita bread
2 tablespoons butter, melted
¼ cup sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
Bake pita chips until lightly browned and crisp. Toss in butter, cinnamon, sugar mixture.
