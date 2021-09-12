Theresea Goode Morgan County Master Gardener mug
Buy Now

Goode

Each year the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association offers grants to teachers for horticultural experiences for students in K-12. In December 2020, teachers from Crestline Elementary School, Priceville Elementary School and West Morgan High School received funds from MCMGA to purchase materials and supplies to further student education in horticulture.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

— Theresea Goode is a member of the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association. Members write columns periodically with gardening tips. morgancountymastergardeners@gmail.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.