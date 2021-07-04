Jim Allen Morgan County Master Gardener

Allen

The term epiphyte describes a plant that takes no nutrients from the host it grows on but is fed from the air, falling rain, and compost that lies on tree branches. In your garden the epiphytes you might be familiar with would be resurrection fern and mosses or lichens that grow on tree trunks, in the forks of branches and on the sides of rocks. In their native tropical forest, more exotic epiphytic plants attach themselves to trees high in the canopy where they have an advantage over other plants restricted to the ground where there is less light and hungry herbivores.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

— Jim Allen is a member of the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association. Members write columns periodically with gardening tips. morgancountymastergardeners@gmail.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.