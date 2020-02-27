The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from Country Edition Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-Friday
• The Decatur Civic Chorus' Dinner Show "The Fabulous Fifties," 6:30 p.m., Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road, Decatur. Tickets $25. For reservations, call 256-301-9620.
Today-Saturday
• The Friends of the Decatur Public Library half-price sale, used book sale room at Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; through Feb. 29, everything in the room is half off. The used book sale room is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6:45 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. The room is closed on Monday and Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. for restocking. 256-353-2993, ext. 100 or ext. 103.
Today-Sunday
• The Comedy of Errors—The Pop Musical; today-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.; Alabama Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Presented by Calhoun College Theatre. Tickets: $12 general admission/$8 students and seniors. william.provin@calhoun.edu or 256-306-2693 or 256/260-3007.
Today-April 15
• RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) to provide free IRS-certified tax preparation in Decatur, Athens and Ardmore. Decatur, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; Beginning Feb. 1, the tax volunteers will be in the Training Center, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. that day. Mondays and Wednesdays, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through April 15. During February only they will be at the library on Thursdays, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. Assistance will be provided on a first come, first served basis. www.myDPL.org. Athens, First Methodist Youth Center, 203 Jefferson St. beginning Feb. 3. February hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; March-April 15: Monday and Thursday only. Walk-ins only — no appointment. Ardmore, Ardmore Public Library, Wednesday, by appointment, Feb. 5-April 15. Call 931-427-4883 for an appointment.
Friday
• Auburn University Singers and Chamber Choir, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. This is a benefit show for Dream Weavers Children's Theater and the Princess Theatre. 256-350-1745.
Saturday
• GoRed For Women’s Heart Health Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Drive across from the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville. Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter will host an informative luncheon about heart disease and its effect on women’s health. Kim Caudle Lewis, CEO of Project XYZ and 2019 Chair, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce will emcee the luncheon. Tickets are $50 per person and $450 per table. Myriette Shillingford, chair, 225-772-7779 ormyriette_98@yahoo.com; Tyhisha Dupree, co-chair, 703-380-8308 or tyhishadupree@yahoo.com.
• Sledge Review — Tribute to Percy Sledge, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Howell Sledge is the inspirational leader of Sledge Review. Howell is the son of the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Percy Sledge. Howell Sledge is bringing back many of the timeless songs once performed by his father.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Tuesday
• Preschool Story Time with Tinkergarten, 10:30 am., Decatur Public Library invites preschool children to join Aprille Flemons in Margarete’s Garden (courtyard on the Cherry St. side of our building) at DPL, 504 Cherry St. N.E., for a fun and creative time. Learn about the signs of spring, look for colors in the sky and listen to the story "Sky Color." Help make a colorful sky in a fun learning activity. Please come dressed to play outside weather permitting. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• Pilot Club of Decatur, 6-7:30 p.m., Parkway Hospital Pavillion, first floor.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Wednesday
• Book Babies Story Time with Tinkergarten, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library invites toddlers to join Aprille Flemons in Margarete’s Garden (courtyard on the Cherry St. side of our building) at DPL, 504 Cherry St. N.E., for a fun and creative time. Learn about the signs of spring, look for colors outside and listen to the story "You Are the Light." Play with ribbons and other colorful items. Please come dressed to play outside weather permitting. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 921 Wimberly Drive, Decatur. Visitors are welcome. 256-476-3639.
March 5
• “Harry Potter Book Club,” Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; This book club is for school-age children who love the Harry Potter books. This free program will take place in the Story Hour Room in the Youth Services department. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• Adult Reading Challenge Book Club for the 2020 Adult Reading Challenge, noon-2 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; Adults 18 and older are invited to the Book Club, where we discuss what we’re reading for the eighth annual Adult Reading Challenge. The topics are broad and meant to work for almost all types of readers. The atmosphere is casual so bring lunch, stay for 15 minutes or the full two hours. This free event held in the Community Room. 256-340-5780.
March 5-7
• The Comedy of Errors—The Pop Musical; March 5-6, 7 p.m.; March 7, 5 p.m.; Alabama Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Presented by Calhoun College Theatre. Tickets: $12 general admission/$8 students and seniors. william.provin@calhoun.edu or 256-306-2693 or 256/260-3007.
March 5 and 7
• Bank Street Players announces auditions for "Play On!" by Rick Abbot, March 5, 6 p.m.; March 7, 10 a.m., Fort Decatur, 610 Fourth Ave. S.E., Decatur. hkalonick@gmail.com or 256-303-1149; Show Dates: April 30 - May 2; www.bankstreetplayers.org.
March 6-8
• Leon Sheffield Magnet School Presents Alice in Wonderland, Jr., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. 60-Minute Version. 256-350-1745.
March 10
• Second Chance Job Fair, 4-6 p.m., Fort Decatur, 610 Fourth Ave. S.E.; There is no cost for job seekers to attend, nor do you need to register ahead of time.
March 12
• Athena Performing Arts Series presents The Decoys, The Muscle Shoals Horns, David Hood, Kelvin Holly, N.C. Thurman, Mike Dillon, Will McFarlane and Carla Russell; 7 p.m., Perfroming Arts Center of Athens High School. Tickets www.acsf.acs-k12.org/APAS or www.athensconcertseries.com for $20 or $30; students tickets for $10.
March 14
• Fun Run, 8 a.m.-noon, Delano Park, 825 Gordon Drive S.E. Decatur. For kids and their families. Presented by the Decatur High School JROTC Program. Pre-Registration will be on the DHS JROTC Facebook page @JROTC Fun Run. Pre-Reg is $10. Registration day of is $15. Kids 10 and under are $5.
March 19-21
• College Street Players present "Seussical Jr."; March 19-20, 7 p.m.; March 21, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Hartselle High School Auditorium; General admission $10, students and seniors $8, ages 3 and under free; collegestreetplayers.org.
March 21
• The Decatur Music Club will present a program featuring the Superior rated students of the Solo Festival, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur. This is open to the public. Barbara Pettey, 256-355-7382.
EXHIBITS
Today-Friday
• Dr. George Washington Carver exhibition, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. during regular business hours, Morgan County Archives, 624 Bank St. N.E., Decatur. 256-351-4726.
• Somerville artist Ed Greene exhibition, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Morgan County Archives, 624 Bank St. N.E., Decatur. The exhibition will include portraits, collages and impressionist examples.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
