SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-Aug. 31
• ScienceTellers presents “Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress,” 2 p.m.; This virtual event is part of the Decatur Public Library’s Summer Reads program. ScienceTellers provides children and adult experimental science fun through the art of storytelling. See science experiments with Dry Ice, fog, bubbles, flying rockets and more. You can access the event from myDPL.org until Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
Saturday
• The Capitol Steps, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre for the Performing Arts, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Sponsored by The Decatur Daily, No one is safe from these political satirists, their up-to-the-minute musical spoofs and (in)famous Lirty Dies. The group was born in December 1981 when some staffers for Sen. Charles Percy were planning entertainment for a Christmas party. Their first idea was to stage a nativity play, but in the whole Congress they couldn't find three wise men or a virgin. So, they decided to dig into the headlines of the day, and they created song parodies and skits which conveyed a special brand of satirical humor.
Monday-Aug. 7
• Summer Biome Camp 2020, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Cost: $199 per child (ages 4-7), $10 discount with membership; min/max: 6/16 participants; registration deadline: July 31; lunch and snacks are included. Ways to register and pay for Summer Camp 2020: Visit the Guest Services desk in the museum lobby or contact the Group Sales department at groups@cookmuseum.org or 256-898-6312.
• Summer Engineering Camp 2020, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Cost: $199 per child (ages 8-12), $10 discount with membership; min/max: 6/16 participants; registration deadline: July 31; lunch and snacks are included. Ways to register and pay for Summer Camp 2020: Visit the Guest Services desk in the museum lobby or contact the Group Sales department at groups@cookmuseum.org or 256- 898-6312.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Summer Lunch Program, Moulton First United Methodist Church offering free meals to children at McKelvey Park, 11:30 a.m.-noon, 13550 Court St., Moulton, and at the Splash Pad, 12:10-12:30 p.m., College St., Moulton.
Aug. 6-8
• Curtain and Lights Theatre Company presents the Alabama Premiere of "Little House on the Prairie the Musical"; Aug. 6 and 7, 7 p.m. and Aug. 8, 2 p.m.; Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts, 112 Second Ave. N.E.; Directed by Heather Anderson. Based on the book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, tickets are $12 for students/seniors and $15 for adults. Seating is limited due to the social distancing Covid-19 guidelines. Tickets available at www.princesstheatre.org or 256-350-1745.
Aug. 7-8
• 28th annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days, gates open at 7 a.m. each day, 20147 Elkton Road, two miles north of Athens off of I-65. Admission $5 and free for children ages 10 years and under. Parking is free. Presented by the Piney Chapel Antique Engine and Tractor Association, attendees are asked to practice social distancing and keep a distance of 6 feet from anyone not in your immediate family or to wear a mask. Steve Garner, 334-750-2545, Allen Dement, 256-431-0619, or Eli Wallace, 256-497-1264.
