SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Wilson Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Redstone Federal Credit Union Loft at the Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. 256-350-1745 or http://www.princesstheatre.org/programmingevents.
Today-Aug. 31
• ScienceTellers presents “Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress,” 2 p.m.; This virtual event is part of the Decatur Public Library’s Summer Reads program. ScienceTellers provides children and adult experimental science fun through the art of storytelling. See science experiments with Dry Ice, fog, bubbles, flying rockets and more. You can access the event from myDPL.org until Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
Friday
• Movie and Music - Runnin' from my Roots, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Movie: Following a very public fall from grace, a country music star seeks refuge in her rural Texas hometown, where she rediscovers feelings for her high school sweetheart, the local pastor. Starring Janelle Arthur. Music: Janelle Arthur, Jeff Hodge and Stephen Paul will perform acoustic sets of music after the movie. All three co-wrote the theme song for the movie. 256-350-1745 or http://www.princesstheatre.org/programmingevents.
Saturday
• The Chosen Few of Omaha with special guest Blair Whitlow, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Gospel. 256-350-1745 or http://www.princesstheatre.org/programmingevents.
Saturday-Sunday
• Movie nights at the Princess Theatre, 7 p.m., 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Saturday: Jaws, Shrek; Sunday: Minions. 256-350-1745.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Summer Lunch Program, Moulton First United Methodist Church offering free meals to children at McKelvey Park, 11:30 a.m.-noon, 13550 Court St., Moulton, and at the Splash Pad, 12:10-12:30 p.m., College St., Moulton.
Wednesday
• Film: Minions, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. 256-350-1745.
Aug. 22
• 28th annual Ardmore Crape Myrtle Festival, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., John Barnes Park, 30515 Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, Tennessee. Hosted by Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce. Free admission. Outdoor celebration of the Ardmore community. It will offer live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, delicious festival food and all types and colors of crape myrtles. The Chamber is taking several COVID-19 precautions to keep attendees safe. Those include, but are not limited to, having hand sanitizing stations set up around the festival, encouraging attendees to wear masks, vendor booths spaced out due to social distancing, and having a one-way walking path that will be enforced. greaterardmorechamber.com.
Sept. 17
• 8th annual Golf Tournament at Canebrake Golf Course, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Presented by the Foundation for Mental Health. $150/person, $600/foursome team. All proceeds benefit the Mental Health Center of North Alabama. Suzanne Linnemann, 256-497-6044 or SLinnemann@tandcstamping.com; Bill Giguere, 256-260-7325 or BGiguere@mhcnca.org.
