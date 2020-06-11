The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Virtual Story Times with Special Guest Readers. Check Decatur Public Library’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib, to see special guests read books. June 11: Jonathon Wessner, DPL’s own Systems Administrator, will read "The Brave Little Tailor" and Donna Robertson will read "Snow White." June 18: Kerrie Hoffner, professional story teller, will read "Jack and the Beanstalk." June 25: Elizabeth Thompson, from the Morgan County/Decatur Farmers Market will read "Epossumondus." Once posted, the videos will remain on our YouTube channel until the Summer Reads program ends on July 28. www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
• Building Strong Communities Together drive-through, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Central Office, 1909 Central Parkway S.W., Decatur. Without leaving their vehicles, attendees will drive through the parking lot to pick up service information from programs including Energy Assistance, Head Start and Early Head Start, Rental and Mortgage Assistance, Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions, Budgeting and Financial Capabilities, Affordable Housing, Weatherization, and more.
Saturday
• Decatur Shred Day, 9 a.m.-noon, Epic Church, 607 14th St. S.E., Decatur. Enter from 14th Street. Free drive-up services include document shredding (three large boxes or bags), drug take back (no needles), electronic recycling (under 40 pounds per item) and $15 cash for CRT TVs. Donations of cleaning supplies will be accepted to benefit seniors and the disabled. Please do not exit your vehicle. This will be a no contact service.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Summer Lunch Program, Moulton First United Methodist Church offering free meals to children at McKelvey Park, 11:30 a.m.-noon, 13550 Court St., Moulton, and at the Splash Pad, 12:10-12:30 p.m., College St., Moulton.
Tuesday
• Virtual Story Times with Mrs. Mary and Mrs. Anna, Decatur Public Library YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib. The Story Times are posting at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in June. Once posted, the videos will remain on our YouTube channel until the Summer Reads program ends on July 28. You can earn points on the READsquared platform we are using to host and track our virtual Summer Reads program this year for watching the videos and entering the secret code word in READsquared. www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
June 23
• Missteps Can Cost you: Tips for Fall Reduction, 2 p.m., online. Free event. Register at www.NARCOG. org. Presentation by Julie Smith, certified senior adviser. 256-355-4515 ext. 241.
July 4
• Elk River Boat Party, 3 p.m., Free admission. Live music featuring Kozmic Mama. Kids can experience ski boarding and tubing. The Alabama Marine Police as well as the Rescue Squad will be on duty. Directions to the boat party: The only way to get to the party is by boat. From the Tennessee River, go north on the Elk River and under Lee Hi Bridge (U.S. 72 bridge). Turn left into Anderson Creek and the party is on the right. The nearest boat launch is the Lee Hi Bridge boat launch.
