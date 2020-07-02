The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-Aug. 31
ScienceTellers presents “Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress,” 2 p.m.; This virtual event is part of the Decatur Public Library’s Summer Reads program. ScienceTellers provides children and adult experimental science fun through the art of storytelling. See science experiments with Dry Ice, fog, bubbles, flying rockets and more. You can access the event from myDPL.org from 2:00 pm on July 2 until Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
Friday
• Lawrence County Cattleman's Association Steak Sandwich Sale, 10 a.m. until they're gone, Foodland parking lot, Moulton.
Saturday
• Elk River Boat Party, 3 p.m., Free admission. Live music featuring Kozmic Mama. Kids can experience ski boarding and tubing. The Alabama Marine Police as well as the Rescue Squad will be on duty. Directions to the boat party: The only way to get to the party is by boat. From the Tennessee River, go north on the Elk River and under Lee Hi Bridge (U.S. 72 bridge). Turn left into Anderson Creek and the party is on the right. The nearest boat launch is the Lee Hi Bridge boat launch.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Summer Lunch Program, Moulton First United Methodist Church offering free meals to children at McKelvey Park, 11:30 a.m.-noon, 13550 Court St., Moulton, and at the Splash Pad, 12:10-12:30 p.m., College St., Moulton.
Tuesday
• Virtual Story Times with Mrs. Mary and Mrs. Anna, Decatur Public Library YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib. The Story Times are posting at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in July. Once posted, the videos will remain on our YouTube channel until the Summer Reads program ends on July 28. You can earn points on the READsquared platform we are using to host and track our virtual Summer Reads program this year for watching the videos and entering the secret code word in READsquared. www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
July 8-11
• 49th Annual Racking Horse Spring Celebration, 6 p.m., Morgan County Celebration Arena, 67 Horse Center Road (off Highway 67 East), Decatur. No admission will be charged at the door. Parking is $5 per person or $20 per carload at the gate. Children are invited to participate in the “stick horse” class at 6 p.m. on July 11. For the safety and well-being of attendees, exhibitors and competitors, the Racking Horse Breeders Association of America will be implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures. These include practicing social distancing and keeping a distance of 6 feet from anyone not in your immediate family. Masks are preferred but not required. Wash hands often, using the sanitizer provided at the stations. Racking Horse Breeders Association of America, 256-353-7225 or www.rackinghorse.com.
July 9
• Decatur Public Library will post a graduation video for the 2020 class of the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program to its Youtube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib, 10:30 a.m. The video will feature the children who completed their 1000 books this year. To learn more about this free early literacy program go to myDPL.org/1kbb4k.
July 9 and 16
• Virtual Story Times with Special Guest Readers, 10:30 a.m. Check Decatur Public Library’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib, to see special guests read books. July 9: Story time with Rapunzel, provided by Magical Memories, AL. July 16: Kerrie Hoffner, a professional storyteller will share the story of The Three Little Pigs. Once posted the videos will remain on the YouTube channel until the Summer Reads program ends on July 28. www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
July 11
• Decatur Baptist Church will hold a Morgan County Community Prayer rally, 5 p.m., Cotaco Park, behind the courthouse. Masks and social distancing will be required. Steve Cofield, 256-867-5944.
July 15
• Learn Your Risk for Cancer — Information is Power, noon-1 p.m., online. Princess Theatre, Decatur Morgan Women's Healthcare, and HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology along with cancer researcher, Sara Cooper, PhD., and genetic counselor, Veronica Greve, will discuss the latest in cancer research and genetic testing. Can’t make it live? A recording will be shared with registrants afterward. https://www.facebook.com/events/610015749608013
CLASSES
Friday
• Seniors Safe at Home Zoom Series. The Successful Aging Initiative presents a monthly series for senior adults. The series is set to empower seniors with the knowledge they need to live successfully in their own homes. 10 a.m.; Fraud and Scam Prevention. Registration required at www.aces.edu/go/SeniorSeminars. Zoom Meeting ID will be supplied after registration. 334-270-4133 or bixlekr@aces.edu
July 14, 16, 21, 23
• Camp Conservation for Teachers, 1-2:30 p.m.; A Virtual Workshop Series. Join UESEP: Urban Environmental Science Education Program and Project Learning Tree (PLT) to learn new techniques for integrating environmental education into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (E-STEM) learning in your K-8 classrooms. This professional development course offers six continuing education units through AMSTI. Registration required. Register by July 7 at www.aces.edu/go/CampConservation to be entered in a drawing to win an Environmental Educators E-STEM Toolkit. Contact Roosevelt Robinson at robinrl@aces.edu for more information about Camp Conservation for Teachers or UESEP.
• STEM in the Garden: Teacher Training Webinar Series. Sessions are Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 14-30, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register by July 7. Nine CEUs available with this course. Register at this link: https://www.aces.edu/go/STEMinthegarden. July 14 - Topic 1: Soil and Plant nutrition with Rudy Pacumbaba Topic 2: Basic Plant Biology with Rudy Pacumbaba; July 16 - Topic 1: Water and Irrigation in the Outdoor Classroom with Rhonda Britton Topic 2: Lawns and Managing Weeds in the Outdoor Classroom with Tim Crow; July 21 - Topic 1: Basics of Growing Vegetables and Herbs with Lucy Edwards Topic 2: Edible Landscape Ideas for School Grounds with Hayes Jackson; July 23 - Topic 1: Pollinator Gardening with Dani Carroll Topic 2: Beneficial Insects in the Garden with Sallie Lee; July 28 - Topic 1: Plant Propagation in the Classroom with Allyson Shabel Topic 2: Building and Maintaining Raised Bed Gardens with Allyson Shabel; July 30 - Topic 1: Composting and Vermicomposting for Schools with Roosevelt Robinson Topic 2: Safe Chemical Use in the Outdoor Classroom with Marcus Garner. Recommended STEM Curriculum Textbook and Supplemental Planning Calendar: The Garden STEM: Curriculum for your Garden Classroom https://www.clemson.edu/extension/school-gardening/curriculum.html. Allyson Shabel at ams0137@aces.edu or Rudy Pacumbaba at rop0001@aces.edu for information about this workshop series or other Alabama Extension gardening and landscaping programs.
Wednesdays in July
• 4-H Virtual Robotics Camp. Alabama 4-H at Alabama A&M University is hosting a Virtual Robotics Camp July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 1-2 p.m. via Zoom. This camp is best suited for ages 10-13. Participants will learn about block coding and will then use block coding to program a virtual robot. To participate in the camp, students will need a laptop or tablet and internet connection. Registration is required. Register online: www.aces.edu/go/VirtualRoboticsCamp. The Zoom link and other information will be provided after registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.