MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
• Friday night weekly dance, doors open at 5:30 p.m., band plays 6:30-9 p.m., American Legion Post 15, Decatur. $5 admission. Bring your favorite food to share. No alcohol or smoking.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from Driftwood Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Homegrown Tomato Tasting Event, 6 p.m., Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, 211 First Ave. S.E., Decatur. The Farmers Market will have a variety of locally grown tomatoes to taste. Varieties, colors, soil composition, size and all other variables will be compared. 256-476-5595.
• Singer/songwriter Series, Russell Mefford and Mitch Mann, Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Russell Mefford is a singer/songwriter from Muscle Shoals. Mitch Mann was born in Birmingham and grew up in Lynn. He moved to Muscle Shoals in 1993. 256-350-1745.
Today-July 31
• Friends of the Library Used Book Sale Room half price sale, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Everything in stock is half price. The hours for the Book Sale Room are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m.-6:45 p.m. (Mondays and Wednesdays the room closes from 1-3 p.m. for stocking.) Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. 256-353-2993 ext. 100.
• Storytime at the Visitor Center, 11 a.m.-noon, Athens-Limestone Visitors Center, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Pre-K through fourth grade but older children are welcome. VisitAthensAL.com/Storytime or Athens-Limestone Visitors Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or call 256-232-5411.
Friday
• “Outer Space Story Time,” 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Local author R. K. Lustig will read her book Silas and the Moon Dogs. Then Rosie the Robot will read a story. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
Friday-Sunday
• The Wizard of Oz, presented by Dream Weavers Children’s Theater, July 12-13, 7 p.m., July 14, 2 p.m., The Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Tickets: $10 student and senior and $12 adult. www.dreamweaversct.com.
Saturday
• Tomato Sandwich Day, 9 a.m.-noon, Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, 211 First Ave. S.E., Decatur. A tomato pie contest will be held using tomatoes purchased from local farmers at the farmers market. Registration is required by July 12. Entry fee is $10. Prepared entries are due at the market by Saturday at 12:15 p.m. for judging. Entries will be judged on taste, originality and presentation by a panel of three judges. 256-476-5595.
• Limestone County NAACP STEPS Book Club for Kids, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The Limestone County NAACP makes available a free motivational Book Club for Kids 3 to 13. Transportation and lunch provided at no cost. Diane Steele, dsteele50@gmail.com or 256-216-5668.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Monday
Monday-July 27
• Making Alabama's Alabama Bicentennial Exhibit, Mon-Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Sun: 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Historic Moulton Middle School Auditorium, 660 College St., Moulton. Statewide celebration of 200 years of statehood presented by Alabama Humanities Foundation in partnership with the Alabama Department of Archives and History and the Alabama Bicentennial Commission.
Tuesday
• Brunch Cooking Workshop with Renown Executive Chef Danielle LaBoudiere, 9 a.m.-noon, Morgan County Extension Office, 3120 Highway 36 W., Hartselle. Minimum-10 Maximum-20; Cost-$10; Ages 8 & to 18; All Materials are included. To register call 256-773-2549. Deadline for registration and payment is July 9.
• Round Table Discussion of Careers in the Arts, 6 p.m., Alabama Center for the Arts, Recital Hall, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Join David Gordon and Rebecca Poole Burns to discuss the opportunities of careers in digital film arts.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
July 20
• Mensa Admission Test; registration, 1-1:15 p.m., test, 1:30, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St NE. Contact Don Midkiff, 256-527-0973 or donmidkiff2001@yahoo.com, with questions or to reserve a seat for the test.
July 22-26
• Gross Out Camp, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Point Mallard's Spirit of America Pavilion. Children entering first-fourth grade; spend a summer week fishing, exploring a creek, digging for worms, playing with reptiles; cost $175; scholarships available. Registration or more information, www.GrossOutCamp.org. Questions to Programs@FreshAirFamily.org.
July 25-27
• "Guys and Dolls," presented by Bank Street Players, July 25-26, 7 p.m., July 27, 2 and 7 p.m., The Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Tickets: $15 student and senior and $18 adult.
Aug. 10
• 16th annual Golf Classic; morning tee time, 8 a.m.; afternoon tee time, 1 p.m.; Burningtree Country Club, 2521 Burningtree Drive S.E., Decatur. In honor of Rita and Gary Baker. www.DecaturMorgan Foundation.org or Foundation office, 256-973-2187.
EXHIBITS
Today-Aug. 2
• Watercolor Society of Alabama Exhibit, Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Paintings of landscapes, still life and portraits created by dozens of artists from across the United States will be on display at the Watercolor Society of Alabama’s 78th National Exhibition. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Today-Aug. 17
• Sequence: An Illustrator’s Story, David Gordon, July 2-August 17, 2019, Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. NE Decatur. Holiday hours: Closed Today-Saturday. July 12,-6-7:30pm, member’s reception. Members are free and guests are $5. Cash bar and light appetizers served. Alison Belcher, Marketing, 256-341-0562, or www.carnegiearts.org,
CLASSES
• July Teen Summer Camp, July 8-19, Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. The Princess Theatre will offer “Step into the Spotlight.” This camp is open to rising sixth through rising 12th graders and culminates in a grand finale public performance on July 19 at 7 p.m. Cost for the camp is $350. Discounts and scholarships available. The camp runs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with early drop off and late pickup available for an additional fee. For more information and to register, visit www.princesstheatre.org or call 256-350-1745.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 117 or ext. 119. decatur.lib.al.us/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
