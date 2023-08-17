The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
Sep. 10
• Amerifest concert, 5 p.m., Princess Theatre, 122 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Veterans memorial fundraiser with a portion of the proceeds donated to the nonprofit Vets Like Us. Tickets are available only through the Princess Theatre at www.princessthetre.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Decatur Public Library invites you to come by the Community Room to share your feedback for our strategic plan, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. DPL staff will be collecting your feedback and hosting mini-focus groups for patrons who wish to attend a focus group or give feedback in person. This is a free come-and-go event, so drop in anytime during the four-hour window. The online survey is available at www.myDPL.org/feedback/. For more information contact the Marketing and Outreach office at 256-340-5780.
• Annual Meeting of the Limestone County Farmers Federation, 6:30 p.m., Willow Oaks Farm, 17434 Morris Road. All ALFA members are encouraged to attend. ALFA Office, 256-232-1340.
Saturday
• LEGO® Morning at Decatur Public Library, 10 a.m.-noon, 504 Cherry St. N.E. On LEGO® Mornings at DPL, we leave our LEGO® bricks out in the Youth Services room for kids to stop by and create something at their leisure. All are welcome.
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Wednesday
• Book Babies: Baby’s Busy Day Book Book, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. While the program is designed for babies up to age 3, all are welcome, including older siblings. We do shorter stories, action songs and activities designed to help babies start building the skills they will need to learn to read. Our theme is “Baby’s Busy Day.” This free event takes place in the Youth Services Room.
Aug. 28
• Let’s Play Roblox!, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Elementary kids can come and play Roblox with others. Group games will be played on a private server (this will keep games between people in the group only). Registration is required. To register contact Ms. Anna before the meeting on the Aug. 28 at 256-353-2993, ext. 122. This program will meet in DPL’s Training Center.
Aug. 29
• “The Cow Loves Cookies” Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. This program is designed for older preschoolers, but all are welcome to this fun story time featuring "The Cow Loves Cookies" by Karma Wilson. We have songs, rhymes and movement all around a cow theme. We will also have a simple craft available. This free event takes place in the Youth Services Room.
Aug. 31
• Foundation for Mental Health’s 11th Annual Golf Tournament, Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Lunch starts at noon. Golf begins at 1 p.m. Fees: $165 per person/$660 per foursome team. Lunch and beverages are included with registration. You can make a donation, provide a sponsorship or register to play at www.mhcnca.org/golf. If you prefer, download the form and mail it back.
Sept. 9
• Homesteading on a Half-Acre, 9 a.m.-noon, No Fences Cowboy Church, 3544 W. Lacon Road, Falkville. Join us for a morning of learning sustainability practices that you can use at home no matter how much property you have. This workshop will have three educational tracks on growing and preserving your own fruits, vegetables and meats. There will also be educational activities for youth ages 5 and up. Register by Sept. 3. Registration fee: $5 per person. 256-773-2549.
Sept. 24
• Borden reunion, 9 a.m., West Morgan Park Pavillion 3, 74 West Park Road, Hartselle. Bring covered dish. If no one shows up this will be the last time. Donna Baily, 256-778-7847, Linda Borden, 256-351-0501 or Emma Martin, 256-309-8365.
Classes
Mondays and Wednesdays
• Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St., Decatur. Cost is $8. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring your mat and water bottle and arrive a few minutes early and ready to begin promptly at 5:30.
Sept. 9, 16, 23
• Introduction to Google Workspace, 1-3 p.m., Decatur Public Library Training Center, 504 Cherry St. N.E. This Free 3-part course will introduce patrons to the main applications of Google Workspace. Part 1 (Sept. 9) will cover Gmail and an overview of Google Workspace. Part 2 (Sept. 16) will look at Google Drive, Docs & Sheets. Part 3 (Sept. 23) will address additional apps. Registration is required for this course and you must attend on Sept. 9 to attend the other sessions. Participants must have a Google account prior to class. Space is limited in this class. To register, call the Public Services Desk, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
Sept. 30
• Bring Your Own Device Tech Help Session, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Decatur Public Library Training Center, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Need help with your technology? Know someone who does? Bring your own device to this free session and get assistance with your questions and issues. Our Systems Administrator will offer help with laptops, iPads, tablets and phones. Space is limited in this class. To register, call the Public Services Desk, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
