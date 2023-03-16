The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-Friday
• Spring Break Family Fun, Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/
Today-April 15
• The Athens Ladies Civitan Club (ALCC) has opened its annual Vidalia Onion sale and will be accepting orders until April 15. The price is $12 for 10 pounds. The freshly harvested onions will be delivered directly from a Georgia farm the first or second week of May. For information or to order, call Carolyn Stair at 256-658-1985. Orders may also be placed with any Athens Ladies Civitan Club member or by mailing a check payable to Athens Ladies Civitan Club to ALCC, P.O. Box 1814, Athens, AL 35612. Please include name, address and phone as well as number of bags ordered. The fundraiser supports the club’s efforts to improve the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities in Athens and Limestone County.
• Free tax return preparation and filing. The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Athens is sponsoring the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (V.I.T.A.) through the Decatur, Athens-Limestone and Ardmore public libraries. Appointments only. No walk-ins. For appointment call RSVP office, 256-232-7207. Taking phone calls for appointments Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. only. Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Athens Limestone Public Library, 603 South Jefferson St. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. during the month of February. March and April: Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at Ardmore Public Library by calling 931-427-4883. Please go by the library and pickup an interview form before your appointment and complete at home to save time in preparation of your return. Bring: for married filing joint, both spouses must be present; government-issued photo ID for you and spouse (if married) and Social Security Cards and birth dates for all dependents; a copy of last year’s federal and state tax return, if available; all forms W-2 and 1099; forms 1095-A, (ACA Statement); information for other income; information for all deductions (including charitable contributions); proof of checking account information and bank’s routing number; total paid to day care provider and their tax ID number. For additional information please call RSVP office, 256-232-7207.
Friday-Saturday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Sunday
• Public health screening event, 9 a.m.-noon, Turner-Surles Community Resource Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W., Decatur. Community Action's Senior Companion Program is hosting the event. Alabama A&M University will have their Mobile Medical Unit parked outside and there will be a number of vendors inside. There will be door prizes, but you must be present to win.
March 21, March 23-25
•Shrek the Musical, Hartselle High School, 1000 Bethel Road N.E. Presented by Hartselle Drama, the umbrella program for all theater programs at Hartselle Jr. High and High School. Tickets are available for purchase on MySchoolBucks or by contacting Lisa King at lisa.king@hartselletigers.org or 256-612-1208.
April 1
• BBQ & Yard Sale fundraiser, 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Family Dollar parking lot, 905 Moulton St. W., Decatur. Hosted by Women Inspiring Women To Flourish Together, a nonprofit organization. All proceeds will support women, families and youth in underserved communities. Lunch combos served at 10 a.m. Volunteers needed. Yards sale items, food or monetary donations are greatly appreciated. To make a donation call 256-469-8163. info@womenflourishingtogether.org.
April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29
• Free Guided Walking Tours of Historic Decatur. Locals and visitors are invited to take part in a casual stroll winding through the Old Decatur, Old Town, and Albany historic districts for a glimpse into the city’s heritage. Organized by Decatur Morgan County Tourism and the Morgan County Historical Society, each tour features a different route, theme and tour guide and begins at 10 a.m., lasting approximately one hour. April 1: History of New Decatur/Albany, led by John Allison, Morgan County Archivist. The tour begins at the Alabama Center for the Arts, located at 133 Second Ave. N.E. April 8: History of Bank Street, led by local historian Phil Wirey. The tour begins at the Old State Bank, located at 925 Bank St. N.E. April 15: People and Places in Old Town Decatur, led by Dr. Wylheme Ragland. The tour begins at Turner-Surles Community Center, located at the corner of Vine and Sycamore streets. April 22: Historic Residential Architecture in Old Decatur, led by Dr. Caroline Swope, historic preservation specialist for the city of Decatur. The tour begins at Frazier Park, located at 309 Cherry St. N.E. April 29: Garden Tour, led by the Historic Decatur Association. The tour begins at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 801 Jackson St. S.E. All tours are free, family-friendly and involve easy walking. Reservations are not required, and tours are held rain or shine. Suzanne Langdon, Decatur Parks and Recreation, 256-280-1666.
April 12
• Morgan County Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, will be on Wednesday, noon, Aquadome. Birds of Prey will be the topic with Curt Cearly from the Rise Raptor Project. It's open to all, free and no registration. Bring friends, lunch and a beverage and join us for an hour of entertainment and education. www.morgancountymga.org; like us on Facebook: Morgan County Master Gardeners Association.
April 15
• Plant Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Limestone County Master Gardeners greenhouse behind Athens Middle School, U.S. Highway 31, Athens. Perennials, annuals, shrubs and vegetable plants. Silent auction, craft and food vendors, kids table and more. mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org/
April 15-16
• Morgan County's Giant Annual Plant Sale, April 15 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and April 16 from noon-4 p.m., Point Mallard Pavilion (old outdoor ice rink). Wide variety of plants from the usual to the exotic will be available. Cash and checks accepted. Only service animals are allowed. www.morgancountymga.org; like us on Facebook: Morgan County Master Gardeners Association.
April 16
• Decatur Music Club program, 2 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave, S.W., Decatur. The program will feature the winners of the Scholarship Auditions. Everyone is welcome to come support our young musicians. Barbara Pettey, 256-355-7382.
Classes
Saturday
Carnegie Visual Arts Center
• Illuminated Initials Gold Gilding Workshop with Timothy Joe, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Learn how to create elegantly illuminated initials using real 23ct gold leaf as you would see in ancient manuscripts. Artist and instructor, Timothy M. Joe, will show you how to create unique illuminated letters with professional-grade gilding supplies. Timothy will provide initials in Versals Decorative font for the students to gild in goal and watercolors to add accent colors. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited. Ages 17+. Cost: $120. Register at app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/CarnegieVisualArtsCenter/TimothyJoe.html
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
