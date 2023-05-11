The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Friday-Sunday
• "That’s All, Brother", Executive Flight Center Inc., KMDQ–Huntsville Executive Airport, 360 Clyde Shelton Drive, Meridianville. The event will be open to the public Friday, from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Suggested donation for tours: $20 per family (up to five people), $10 for adults and $5 for children (ages 12 & under). Aircraft rides: living history flight experiences in That’s All, Brother are $275 per passenger. www.thatsallbrother.org.
Saturday
• Community Safety Fair, 1-5 p.m., Ingalls Harbor Pavilion and Event Center, 802-A Wilson St. N.W., Decatur. Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA) is hosting this inaugural event at no charge to help families create a plan in the case of an emergency or a house fire and 300 fire extinguishers will be given away while supplies last. There will be a limit of one fire extinguisher per household. Music, games and food trucks will be on site. Amber Jones, 256-260-3180 or amber.jones@capan.org.
• LEGO® Morning at Decatur Public Library, 10 a.m.-noon, 504 Cherry St. N.E. On LEGO® Mornings at DPL, we leave our LEGO® bricks out in the Youth Services room from for kids to stop by and create something at their leisure. All are welcome. 256-353-2993.
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Tuesday
• Art Story Time at Decatur Public Library, 10 a.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. Special guest Alison Belcher (from the Carnegie Visual Arts Center) will present this story time featuring stories about art. She will also lead kids in an abstract art activity. This interactive, multi-media story time will be great for home schoolers or anyone who wants to learn about art. Takes place in the Youth Services room. All are welcome. 256-353-2993.
• Artist Reception for Terry Connor, 5-7 p.m., Huntsville International Airport, 1000 Glenn Hearn Blvd. S.W., Huntsville. Connor, a Decatur resident, is a realistic acrylic painter and his work is featured in the Carnegie Airport Artway located on the second level above ticketing.
May 19
• The Decatur Civitan Club meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled. Instead we will be joining other Civitans at the UAB Alumni House in Birmingham for a luncheon meeting on May 19. The speakers will be scientists reporting on their current research at the Civitan International Research Center. Reservations are required. If you are interested, please call Kathy Clark at 256-476-3639 before Friday.
May 20
• Historic event, 10 a.m., Mooresville Brick Church, Mooresville. Reverend Cody Gilliam of the Belle Mina Methodist Church will present two recently discovered engraved silver offering plates to the Robert Donnell House in Athens for permanent display. The plates were used in the 1800s by Reverend Robert Donnell and the Cumberland Presbyterian Church while it was located in the Mooresville Brick Church. There will be a joint service plus brief history lesson with leaders of local Methodist churches, Cumberland Presbyterian churches and representatives of the Donnell House Museum. The collection plates will be passed one final time to benefit the Athens-Limestone Ministerial Association’s project to build a battered women’s and children’s shelter. After the presentation of the plates, a reception with light refreshments will be held at the nearby Belle Mina Methodist Church. This event is open and free to the public. 256-509-3940.
• Ceramic artist Cat Posey speaking, noon, Somerville Public Library, 192 Broad St., Somerville. Posey will be speaking about her Raku artwork in conjunction with the featured exhibit, Wabi-Sabi. The virtual limitless possibilities of clay allow her to embrace the elements of surprise and discovery. In her sculptural work she aims to capture the inherent spirit of the horse in motion and the emotions of animals.
May 31
• Bad Kitty Book Club at Decatur Public Library, 2 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. School-aged kids are invited to this book club featuring Nick Bruel’s famous book series star: Bad Kitty. We’ll talk about the books and do an activity that relates to the series. Meets in the Community Room. All are welcome. 256-353-2993.
June 2-3
• Falkville Town Wide Yard Sale, 7 a.m.; two ways to register: Town Hall and Falkville.org.
June 10
• Readers and Writers Jubilee, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. An all-day celebration of books and reading. The day will include workshops and panels for readers and writers starting at 10:15 a.m., led by published authors. There will be 23 authors taking part in the meet and greet during the day. Books will be available for purchase from the authors and Brown Books and More during the event. The featured speaker will be USA Today Bestselling Author and NAACP Image Nominee Beverly Jenkins. Complete details are available at www.myDPL.org/jubilee. All panels, workshops, and the featured speaker program are free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For information or questions call the Marketing and Outreach office at 256-340-5780.
Classes
Friday, May 20 and 27
• Microsoft Excel for Beginners at the Decatur Public Library Training Center, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. This free, three-part class teaches skills for using Microsoft Excel’s spreadsheet program. The course includes instruction in opening, closing and navigation of documents as well as selection and manipulation of columns, rows and cells. Students will be shown formatting, freezing, formulas and will be introduced to functions and charts. Participants should have mastered basic and introductory computer skills before signing up for this course. Registration is required for this free course and you must attend on May 13 to attend the other sessions. Space is limited. To register, call the Public Services Desk at Decatur Public Library, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
Mondays and Wednesdays
• Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St., Decatur. Cost is $8.
May 21
• Pickle ball, 1 p.m., Austin Junior High pickleball courts, Decatur. Paddles and pickleballs provided. Classes usually last one hour. Check Decatur Pickleball on Facebook.
May 27-28
• Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic, Point Mallard Park. For information and a schedule of events, visit www.alabamajubilee.net.
May 31
• Newspaper Research Basics, 2 p.m.–4 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. This class will introduce students to using Decatur Public Library’s NewsBank and NewspaperArchive databases. Students will learn how to search, save, and print newspaper articles from the two online sources. Participants will need to have a valid full use library card and should have mastered basic computer skills before signing up for this course. Registration is required for this course and space is limited. To register, call the Public Services Desk at Decatur Public Library, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
