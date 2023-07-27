The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-Monday
• Free Summer Fun at Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Throughout July DPL has lots of free programs for kids to enjoy. Story Times with authors, McDonald’s, community organizations and the Huntsville Havoc. Enjoy LEGO® events, Bad Kitty Book Club, and Book Babies, a special story time for babies up to age 3. Some friends from Daikin will present three programs about Japanese culture and traditions. Finally, Animal Tales with live animals for our Summer Reads Finale. All children are welcome at the programs, even if they are only visiting. No library card is required; the free programs are open to everyone. You can also participate in the reading portion of Summer Reads through our READsqauared app. www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
Friday
• Live Animal Presentation, 3 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. The live animals in the Discover Exhibit terrariums receive extra enrichment activities. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Saturday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Sunday
• Sensory Friendly Days, noon-5 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Children and their families can explore the museum at their own pace with additional sensory-based activities available in the exhibits. For this event the museum aims to provide a relaxed environment for individuals with autism and other sensory or communication needs. Sounds will be lowered, crowds will be limited, and a designated quiet room will be available. To prepare for your visit, a CMNS Social Story Guide and a CMNS Visual Vocabulary are available online. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• Live Animal Enrichment, 5 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. A 20-30 minute meet & greet presentation with some of the museum’s live Animal Ambassadors. The animals included will depend on availability but could be a chuckwalla, an eastern indigo snake, a Mexican alligator lizard, a scorpion, or one of the other live animals from the museum. Guests will have the opportunity to ask the museum staff questions. Please note that guests will not be able to touch the animals. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Monday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Today-Friday
• Alabama Farmers Cooperative, Inc. (AFC) inaugural “Fill Up the Farm Truck” School Supply Drive, Community members are encouraged to help us fill up an old farm truck parked in front of our office located at 121 Somerville Road N.E., Decatur, anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with new school supplies to benefit local students. Go to uwmcal.org/images/Stuff_the_Bus_Supply_List.png to see the full list of supplies accepted. All supplies will be donated to the United Way of Morgan County and its partner agency Families and Children Experiencing Separation (FACES).
Tuesday
• Daisy and John McCormack school supply drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Methodist Youth Center next door to Limestone County Churches involved, Inc. (LCCI), 203 N. Jefferson St., Athens. Backpack and supplies for ages K–12. Athens City and Limestone County school students are eligible. Parents please bring your ID to show you live in Athens/Limestone County (license, ID, utility bill). For those wanting to donate we need your donations by today as we will fill backpacks with school supplies for low-income students needing our support. Bring donations to LCCI from Monday-Friday, 9-11:30 a.m. or call LCCI for delivery, 256-262-0671. Items in need are backpacks, loose leaf paper (both wide-ruled and college), pencils, pencil pouches and large erasers, composition notebooks (both wide-ruled and college), Crayola washable markers (10 count), colored pencils (24 count), crayons (24 count), glue sticks and highlighters.
Wednesday
• The Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Canton House Restaurant, 609 14th St. S.E., Decatur. Visitors are welcome. Come hear an interesting program by a local speaker. For more information call 256-565-5207.
August 4-5
• Curtain and Lights Theatre Company presents Lionel Bart's Oliver!, August 4-5, 7 p.m., August 5, 2 p.m., Princess Theatre Center, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Tickets: Adults $18, Students/Seniors $15. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home. Tickets are available at ci.ovationtix.com/36147/production/1161023. Contact curtainandlightstheatre@gmail.com or 256-533-6606. Website, m.facebook.com/CurtainandLightsTheatre.
August 5
• Followers Feeding Families Free Back to School Bash, 3-5 p.m., 2602 Beltline Road, Decatur. Everything is completely free with no questions asked. There are no qualifications, everyone is welcome, we will have clothes, shoes, something for everyone. We will have a free meal, personal hygiene items, as well as back to school supplies and games setup for the children. Donation pickups or drop offs, 256-200-7244.
August 7
• Hartselle Historical Society Lunch and Learn Series, noon, in the Fellowship Hall at East Highland Baptist Church, 1030 Main St. E., Hartselle. Mark Hendrix, David Burleson and Lee Greene Jr. will share the history of how some of the streets in Hartselle were named. Many of them are named for families living in Hartselle during the late 1800s and early 1900s. Bring your lunch and enjoy the stories and fellowship.
August 8, 15, 22, 29
• Story Time, 10 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. We have songs, rhymes and movement and stories all around a different theme each week. This program is designed for older preschoolers, but all are welcome. Complete information at www.myDPL.org/YS.
August 9, 16, 23, 30
• Book Babies, 10 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. We do shorter stories, action songs and activities designed to help babies start building the skills they will need to learn to read. This month our theme is “Baby’s Busy Day.” While the program is designed for babies up to age 3, all are welcome, including older siblings. Youth Services, www.myDPL.org/YS.
August 10
• LEGO® Hour, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Kids of all ages are invited to create something with DPL’s collection of LEGO® bricks. We’ll have a challenge to inspire you or you can just build from your imagination. This free program meets in the Community Room.
August 31
• Foundation for Mental Health’s 11th Annual Golf Tournament, Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Lunch starts at noon. Golf begins at 1 p.m. Fees: $165 per person/$660 per foursome team. Lunch and beverages are included with registration. You can make a donation, provide a sponsorship or register to play at www.mhcnca.org/golf. If you prefer, download the form and mail it back.
Classes
Mondays and Wednesdays
• Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St., Decatur. Cost is $8. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring your mat and water bottle and arrive a few minutes early and ready to begin promptly at 5:30.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
