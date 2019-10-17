The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Southern Pride Country Band, 6:30-9 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31, Decatur. $5 cover charge. Public is welcome. No smoking or alcohol.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from The Country Editions Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Friday-Sunday
• Stand Down for Homeless Veterans, 8:30 a.m., Jaycee Building at John Hunt Park, Huntsville. Homeless Veterans are invited to come down and ﬁnd numerous resources to help them with jobs, education, utilities, bill pay, assistance with applying for beneﬁts, etc. This Stand Down will accept any homeless veteran who served in the military who had a discharge other than dishonorable. Identiﬁcation is required. standdownhuntsville.org, SDTHInc@gmail.com, 256-527-9643.
• Haunted Barn/Trail, Hartwood Estate, 1026 Main St. E., Hartselle. Friday, 7:30-10 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m.; Sunday 7:30-9 p.m., Halloween 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Tickets $10; Group discount available for 5 or more people. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hartselle High School Cross Country/Track and Field. For more information check out Hartwood Estate on Facebook.
Saturday
• Rocky Horror Picture Show, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. At 8 p.m., $12 (fees included) prop bags will be for sale at the door. On Friday night for $8. To use props, you must purchase one of our approved props bags. Must be 17 or older.
• Falla Palooza, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Parkview Baptist Church, 305 Beltline Place S.W., Decatur. Food trucks, games, cornhole, inflatables, fall market and pumpkins.
• The Decatur Music Club will present Dr. T.G. Engel in concert, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave., S.W., Decatur. Dr. Engel is a guitarist who will be performing selections by Giuliani, Albeniz and Lima. He is currently teaching at Calhoun Community College. The program is open to the public.
• Zombie Run and Survival Guide, 4 p.m.; 1 Mile Fun Run and AHS Drama Competition One Act. Early Registration ends Oct. 4 for $25. Includes shirt, survivor Dog tag (if you survive) and ticket to show. Late Show — Oct. 5 and after for $30 — while supplies last. This is an Austin High Sschool Drama fundraiser. Visit www.ahsdramadept.com to register.
• Bacon and Brew, 7 p.m., City View Farms, 2813 Old Moulton Road, Decatur. Junior League will be raising funds to benefit The Albany Clinic for Children, an outpatient counseling program.The event features a Bacon and & BBQ buffet showcasing dishes from local restaurants, craft beer, entertainment, live televised football and a man-themed silent auction. Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, three beer tickets and entertainment by Rayla Ray Band & Brett Greer. Ages 21 and up only.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Saturday-Sunday
• Bank Street Players announces auditions for "The Lion in Winter"; Oct. 19, 10 a.m.; Oct. 20, 2 p.m.; if callbacks are needed, they will be evening of Oct. 20. Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave., Decatur. Contact: Carron.Clark@deltacostumes.com; Show dates: Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2020. www.bankstreetplayers.org.
Sunday
• Carnegie Visual Arts Center presents Decatur native and poet Jeanie Thompson, 3-5 p.m., Carnegie Visual Art Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Part of Read Alabama 200, the statewide literary series of the Alabama Bicentennial featuring Alabama authors and subjects. The event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for sale and signing, following Thompson’s presentation. The program is suitable for high school writers as well as adults interested in poetry or Alabama history. 256-341-0562. For more on Thompson and her book: www.jeaniethompson.net.
Tuesday
• Girl Talk Today, Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. For ages 10 to 18. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Tuesday-Oct. 24
• Reading in the Garden host by The Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library; Oct. 22: Murder Mystery at Ravenwood author signing and conversation with author Rheta Grimesly Johnson, 6-9 p.m., $60/person, $115/couple and includes a book by Rheta. Oct 23: Authors' Book sale and author readings/signings, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Mystic Order of East Alabama Writers will begin readings. All authors are invited to bring books to sell and talk about. Free to authors and those attending. Author must furnish own table and seating. Oct 24: Used Book Sale at the Library, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For information or to purchase Ravenwood tickets, 256-974-0883 or 256-974-4766.
Oct. 25
• Just a Cruise-In fundraiser, 4-8 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur. No entry fee. Proceeds going to provide financial support to the Morgan County Veterans Memorial located in Priceville. Sheree’ Brown, 256-654-4718 or Theresa Groves, 256-606-4414.
Oct. 25-27
• "Beauty and the Beast Jr.," Oct. 25-26, 7 p.m., Oct. 27, 2 p.m.; Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by Dream Weavers Children's Theatre. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. dreamweaversct.com.
Oct. 27
• Free outdoor Concert with the Matt Prater Band, 4-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church revival building, 305 W. Washington St., Athens. A trunk or treat with games will be included for kids. Free popcorn and lemonade will be available. Donations will be accepted for the Full Tummy Project that feeds children on the weekends that are identified by the schools as food insecure.
Oct. 29
• Morgan County Health Department’s Drive Thru-Flu Clinic, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. (or until quantity is exhausted), 2901 Point Mallard Drive S.E (in front of Water Park.), Decatur. Flu vaccines are $5 or free with Medicare card present.
Nov. 2
• Home Ownership Maintenance and Education (H.O.M.E.) Seminar, 10 a.m.-noon, Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 16040 Alabama Highway 20, Hillsboro. The Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is partnering with the USDA Office of Rural Development to help area residents who are interested in becoming homeowners. Janie Bentley, Area Director, USDA Office of Rural Development, will conduct the seminar.
Nov. 9
• U.S. Marine Corps 244th Birthday Ball, 5 p.m., social; 5:45 p.m., dinner; Doubletree by Hilton, 1101 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur. With special guest Michael Dean and Memphis. Tickets: $45 per person, $80 per couple. Must be pre-purchased by Nov. 1. No ticket sales at the door. Beth Tumbleson, 256-318-4134 (cell) or bethtumbleson@icloud.com. Make checks payable to Marine Corps League #1427, Mail to 4550 Arrowhead Drive S.E., Decatur, AL 35603.
Nov. 11
• 5th annual Field of Flags, 6:18 a.m., American Legion Post 15, 2607 Highway 31 S., Decatur. A Veterans Day tradition of displaying a Field of Flags honoring past, present, and future veterans will begin by placing the flags at sunrise (6:18 a.m.). Flags will be lowered at sunset (4:46 p.m.) with ceremony. The public is invited to sponsor a flag for $10 per flag. An application form can be found at the American Legion Post 15 or mailed or emailed to a sponsor by contacting Theresa Groves at 256-353-5501 or email tambbg@yahoo.com.
Nov. 12
• Open House, 3-6 p.m., Brookdale Cedar Springs Senior Living, 2505 Spring Ave., Decatur. Mayor Tab Bowling and the Chamber of Commerce will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Decatur residents and businesses are invited to attend.
Nov. 21
• Morgan County Economic Development annual meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., Decatur Country Club. 256-353-1213.
EXHIBITS
Today-Oct. 26
• 38th annual quilt show, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. The show has both old and new quilts, hand and machine stitched crafted by local artisans. A "Viewer’s Choice" competition will be held to award first, second and third place ribbons. The voting will be from Saturday until Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. Ribbons will be awarded on Oct. 21. Special awards will go to the top three "Pictorial" quilts, courtesy of the Ridling family in memory of Reta Ridling. The quilts will be on display in the main area of the library. Library hours are Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Phyllis Roberts, 256-353-2993 ext. 100 or proberts@myDPL.org.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
