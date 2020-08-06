The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Thursday-Saturday
• Curtain and Lights Theatre Company presents the Alabama Premiere of "Little House on the Prairie the Musical"; Aug. 6 and 7, 7 p.m. and Aug. 8, 2 p.m.; Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts, 112 Second Ave. N.E.; Directed by Heather Anderson. Based on the book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, tickets are $12 for students/seniors and $15 for adults. Seating is limited due to the social distancing Covid-19 guidelines. Tickets available at www.princesstheatre.org or 256-350-1745.
Today-Aug. 31
• ScienceTellers presents “Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress,” 2 p.m.; This virtual event is part of the Decatur Public Library’s Summer Reads program. ScienceTellers provides children and adult experimental science fun through the art of storytelling. See science experiments with Dry Ice, fog, bubbles, flying rockets and more. You can access the event from myDPL.org until Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
• 28th annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days, gates open at 7 a.m. each day, 20147 Elkton Road, two miles north of Athens off of I-65. Admission $5 and free for children ages 10 years and under. Parking is free. Presented by the Piney Chapel Antique Engine and Tractor Association, attendees are asked to practice social distancing and keep a distance of 6 feet from anyone not in your immediate family or to wear a mask. Steve Garner, 334-750-2545, Allen Dement, 256-431-0619, or Eli Wallace, 256-497-1264.
Saturday
• Purple Heart Memorial Service at Sparkman Park in Hartselle has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Summer Lunch Program, Moulton First United Methodist Church offering free meals to children at McKelvey Park, 11:30 a.m.-noon, 13550 Court St., Moulton, and at the Splash Pad, 12:10-12:30 p.m., College St., Moulton.
Aug. 13
• Wilson Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Redstone Federal Credit Union Loft at the Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. 256-350-1745 or http://www.princesstheatre.org/programmingevents.
Aug. 22
• 28th annual Ardmore Crape Myrtle Festival, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., John Barnes Park, 30515 Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, Tennessee. Hosted by Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce. Free admission. Outdoor celebration of the Ardmore community. It will offer live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, delicious festival food and all types and colors of crape myrtles. The Chamber is taking several COVID-19 precautions to keep attendees safe. Those include, but are not limited to, having hand sanitizing stations set up around the festival, encouraging attendees to wear masks, vendor booths spaced out due to social distancing, and having a one-way walking path that will be enforced. greaterardmorechamber.com.
Sept. 17
• 8th annual Golf Tournament at Canebrake Golf Course, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Presented by the Foundation for Mental Health. $150/person, $600/foursome team. All proceeds benefit the Mental Health Center of North Alabama. Suzanne Linnemann, 256-497-6044 or SLinnemann@tandcstamping.com; Bill Giguere, 256-260-7325 or BGiguere@mhcnca.org.
