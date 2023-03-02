The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
March 9
• Courtney Patton, Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. ci.ovationtix.com/36147 or 356-350-1745.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-April 15
• Free tax return preparation and filing. The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Athens is sponsoring the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (V.I.T.A.) through the Decatur, Athens-Limestone and Ardmore public libraries. Appointments only. No walk-ins. For appointment call RSVP office, 256-232-7207. Taking phone calls for appointments Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. only. Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Athens Limestone Public Library, 603 South Jefferson St. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. during the month of February. March and April: Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at Ardmore Public Library by calling 931-427-4883. Please go by the library and pickup an interview form before your appointment and complete at home to save time in preparation of your return. Bring: for married filing joint, both spouses must be present; government-issued photo ID for you and spouse (if married) and Social Security Cards and birth dates for all dependents; a copy of last year’s federal and state tax return, if available; all forms W-2 and 1099; forms 1095-A, (ACA Statement); information for other income; information for all deductions (including charitable contributions); proof of checking account information and bank’s routing number; total paid to day care provider and their tax ID number. For additional information please call RSVP office, 256-232-7207.
Friday
• Barrels of Love: Celebration Collection Day, 8 a.m.-noon, Ingall's Harbor Pavilion, Decatur. Morgan County Industry sponsored non-perishable food drive. Help fill local pantries and backpacks to feed those in need. Each person brings at least six items. Drive will support CCC, Salvation Army and backpack program for the school systems. Donna Sawyer, 256-642-9674.
• North Alabama Young Birders Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library Community Room, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Ages 7-17. NAYBC is pleased to announce that Jessie Taylor from the International Crane Foundation (savingcranes.org) will be attending our March NAYBC meeting to make a presentation on our beloved Whooping Cranes. On March 18 the group has been invited to visit the Biddle Farm, one of the more popular Purple Martin banding sites in Alabama. Meeting times will be provided in the coming days. This is a great opportunity to see and learn about the Purple Martins of our area as well as the other species that will be spotted. No equipment required; however, a good pair of binoculars would greatly enhance your birding experience. For information or questions, text 615-631-3849 or email cclyerly@gmail.com.
Friday-Saturday
• Alabama Record Collector's Association 42nd annual Record & CD Show, Gardendale Civic Center Main Exhibition Hall, 857 Main St., Gardendale. Statewide event. www.alabamarecordcollectors.org or alabamarecordcollectors@gmail.com.
Saturday
• Raised Bed Gardening, 11 a.m., Somerville Public Library, 192 Broad St., Somerville. Part of the Morgan County Master Gardeners Gardening Series.
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Sunday
• Decatur Music Club concert, 2 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur. The program will feature Junior Solo Festival Superior Rated Students. The public is invited. Barbara Pettey, 256-355-7382.
Monday
• Lunch and Learn Series, noon-1:30 p.m., East Highland Fellowship Hall, 1030 Main St. E., Hartselle. Hartselle Historical Society. Who, Where, What. We will be identifying pictures of places, people and events in Hartselle. If you would like, bring pictures you have that needs identifying. We will try to help. Light refreshments will be provided.
Wednesday
• Morgan County Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn seminar, noon, Aquadome, 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur. Kimberley Allfrey, a local wildlife photographer, will present the program. Allfrey has photographed the Amazon, the Galapagos Islands and other exotic locations. She will have wildlife images of pelicans, cranes, birds and animals as well as flowers. Come and enjoy an hour with us. Invite your friends and bring a lunch and beverage if you wish. No reservations are required. www.morgancountymga.org or www.mg.aces.edu/morgan. Like us on Facebook, Instagram and MeWe: Morgan County Master Gardeners Association.
March 20
• Jim Phillips will present a program on Lost Treasures of Alabama, 5-7 p.m., William Bradford Huie Library of Hartselle, 152 Sparkman St. N.W. Phillips will have a display of antebellum coins, paper currency and other artifacts he has acquired over the years. He will discuss how to research, locate and legally acquire such treasures that can have significant historical and monetary value. Michelle Blaylock, 256-773-9880.
March 21-25
• Shrek the Musical, Hartselle High School, 1000 Bethel Road N.E. Presented by Hartselle Drama, the umbrella program for all theater programs at Hartselle Jr. High and High School. Tickets are available for purchase on MySchoolBucks or by contacting Lisa King at lisa.king@hartselletigers.org or 256-612-1208.
Classes
March 13-17
Cook Museum
• Robotics Spring Break Multi-Day Camp, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Age groups 5-7, 8-9 and 10-12. Register at the Guest Services desk in the museum lobby or call 256-898-6312 during business hours.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
