The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
• The Molly Ringwalds, VBC Mars Music Hall, 700 Monroe St., Huntsville. Tickets are available at the VBC Box Office and ticketmaster.com.
July 25
• NF, VBC Propst Arena, 700 Monroe St., Huntsville. Tickets will be available at the VBC Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com. All dates, competitors and ticket prices are subject to change. A service charge is added to each ticket.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-July 31
• Free Summer Fun at Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Throughout July DPL has lots of free programs for kids to enjoy. Story Times with authors, McDonald’s, community organizations and the Huntsville Havoc. Enjoy LEGO® events, Bad Kitty Book Club, and Book Babies, a special story time for babies up to age 3. Some friends from Daikin will present three programs about Japanese culture and traditions. Finally, Animal Tales with live animals for our Summer Reads Finale. All children are welcome at the programs, even if they are only visiting. No library card is required; the free programs are open to everyone. You can also participate in the reading portion of Summer Reads through our READsqauared app. All details are available at www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
Saturday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Sunday
• Live Animal Enrichment, 5 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. A 20-30 minute meet & greet presentation with some of the museum’s live Animal Ambassadors. The animals included will depend on availability but could be a chuckwalla, an eastern indigo snake, a Mexican alligator lizard, a scorpion, or one of the other live animals from the museum. Guests will have the opportunity to ask the museum staff questions. Please note that guests will not be able to touch the animals. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Monday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Tuesday
• Stories in the Store, 9:30 a.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free. We will read a couple of stories and children will be able to take an active role in the storytelling. Come early to choose your favorite stool. Story time will begin outside of the Museum Store. New stories will be read each week. Admissions to the exhibits is not included. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• Craft & Coloring Summer Series, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. The Cook Museum will have a different children’s craft and coloring activity available each week. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Wednesday
• The Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Canton House Restaurant, 609 14th St. S.E., Decatur. Visitors are welcome. Come hear an interesting program by a local speaker. For more information call 256-565-5207.
July 21
• Hartselle Health Fair, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Sparkman Civic Center, 406 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle. Targeted for adults 55 and over but is open to all members of the public. There will be refreshments, games, music and vendors.
August 31
• Foundation for Mental Health’s 11th Annual Golf Tournament, Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Lunch starts at noon. Golf begins at 1 p.m. Fees: $165 per person/$660 per foursome team. Lunch and beverages are included with registration. You can make a donation, provide a sponsorship or register to play at www.mhcnca.org/golf. If you prefer, download the form and mail it back.
EXHIBITS
Today-July 22
• Outsiders Inside Works, Tuesday thru Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Featuring by Self-Taught Artists, Mary Ann Casey, Terry Connor & Jim Weaver, all self-taught painters from Alabama. 256-341-0562.
Classes
Saturday, July 22, 29
• Introduction to Google Workspace at the Decatur Public Library Training Center, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. This free 3-part course will introduce students to the main applications of Google Workspace. Part 1 (July 15) will cover Gmail and an overview of Google Workspace. Part 2 (July 22) will look at Google Drive, Docs & Sheets. Part 3 (July 29) will address additional apps. Registration is required for this course and you must attend on July 15 to attend the other sessions. Participants must have a Google account prior to class. Space is limited. To register, call Public Services Desk, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
Mondays and Wednesdays
• Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St., Decatur. Cost is $8. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring your mat and water bottle and arrive a few minutes early and ready to begin promptly at 5:30.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.