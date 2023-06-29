The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Friday
• Clearview Cancer Institute's "Break for Breakfast", 6:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Ingalls' Harbor, Decatur. The event will celebrate Decatur area cancer survivors during a Survivors' Day drive-through event.
Saturday
• All About Birds Fun Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Anniston Museums and Gardens will be bringing some of their raptors to show guests the beauty of birds up close. There will be a number of hands-on stations including some presented by Huntsville Botanical Garden. Please note that guests will not be able to touch the birds. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Sunday
• Live Animal Enrichment, 5 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. A 20-30 minute meet & greet presentation with some of the museum’s live Animal Ambassadors. The animals included will depend on availability but could be a chuckwalla, an eastern indigo snake, a Mexican alligator lizard, a scorpion, or one of the other live animals from the museum. Guests will have the opportunity to ask the museum staff questions. Please note that guests will not be able to touch the animals. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Monday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Tuesday
• Stories in the Store, 9:30 a.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free. We will read a couple of stories and children will be able to take an active role in the storytelling. Come early to choose your favorite stool. Story time will begin outside of the Museum Store. New stories will be read each week. Admissions to the exhibits is not included. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• Craft & Coloring Summer Series, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. The Cook Museum will have a different children’s craft and coloring activity available each week. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Wednesday
• Diamondback Terrapin Feeding, 10:30 a.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Be sure to bring any questions you may have for a brief Q&A time with Animal Care following the feed. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• The Decatur Civitan Club meeting. The July 5 meeting is cancelled. We will meet on July 19.
• Oceans Tank Feeding, 3:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Be sure to bring any questions you may have for a brief Q&A time with Animal Care following the feed. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
July 6-8
• Bank Street Players: Disney's The Little Mermaid; July 6-8, 7 p.m.; July 8, 2 p.m.; The Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Tickets: adults: $18 and students/seniors, $15. Available under upcoming events at princesstheatre.org. Contact: bankstreetplays@gmail.com.
July 10
• Hartselle Historical Society Lunch and Learn Series, noon, in the Fellowship Hall at East Highland Baptist Church, 1030 Main St. E., Hartselle. This will be a "Show and Tell" program of things used in the past. Several are already planning to be present bringing special items and will share how it was used in their family. You may do the same if you wish or just display an item.
EXHIBITS
Tuesday
• The Huntsville Museum of Art will offer free admission to all guests, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The museum invites the public to view its current exhibitions, including American Identity, Encounters: Courtney Egan, The Artist Abroad and Beyond the Lens: The Art of the Mysterious. In addition to viewing the art exhibitions, guests can enjoy live music and summer shopping during their visit. Constellation Brass will perform in the Shields Gallery at 2 p.m. The museum store will be open all day for visitors to shop for summer essentials and exhibition souvenirs. hsvmuseum.org.
Tuesdays-Saturdays
• Embracing Art XXI exhibit, Tuesday thru Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Featuring local amateur and professional artists. 256-341-0562.
Classes
Mondays and Wednesdays
• Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St., Decatur. Cost is $8. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring your mat and water bottle and arrive a few minutes early and ready to begin promptly at 5:30.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
