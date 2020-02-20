The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from Country Edition Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• “I Survived … Book Club”, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; School-aged kids are invited to this book club based on the historical fiction book series I Survived by Lauren Tarshis. This month’s book will be "I Survived the Nazi Invasion, 1944." There will be limited copies of the book available at the Youth Services desk while supplies last, and the audiobook is available on the Hoopla app with no waiting. The book club will meet in the Story Hour Room of the Youth Services Department. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
Today-Saturday
• Calhoun College Theatre: The Comedy of Errors — The Pop Musical, 7 p.m. nightly, Alabama Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. $12 general admission/$8 students and seniors; william.provin@calhoun.edu or 256-306-2693 or 256/260-3007; www.calhoun.edu/Theatre.
Today-Feb. 29
• The Friends of the Decatur Public Library half-price sale, used book sale room at Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; through Feb. 29, everything in the room is half off. The used book sale room is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6:45 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. The room is closed on Monday and Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. for restocking. 256-353-2993, ext. 100 or ext. 103.
Today-April 15
• RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) to provide free IRS-certified tax preparation in Decatur, Athens and Ardmore. Decatur, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; Beginning Feb. 1, the tax volunteers will be in the Training Center, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. that day. Mondays and Wednesdays, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through April 15. During February only they will be at the library on Thursdays, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. Assistance will be provided on a first come, first served basis. www.myDPL.org. Athens, First Methodist Youth Center, 203 Jefferson St. beginning Feb. 3. February hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; March-April 15: Monday and Thursday only. Walk-ins only — no appointment. Ardmore, Ardmore Public Library, Wednesday, by appointment, Feb. 5-April 15. Call 931-427-4883 for an appointment.
Friday
• Stepping Up for Morgan County, 6:30 p.m., Ingalls Harbor, Decatur. Proceeds will be used to support The Stepping Up Initiative of North Central Alabama. Tickets: MHCNCA.org/Stepping-UP or Decatur Chamber of Commerce. Entertainement Trick Zipper. Dinner: JW's Steakhouse. Foundation for Mental Health, 256-260-7325 or foundation@mhcnca.org.
Saturday
• Rumina Mardi Gras Party — Rubiks Groove, 8 p.m., Princess Theatre General Admission, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Most balls are an invitation only event, a formal affair (typically black tie and floor-length gowns) and are steeped in rituals few ever get to see. Rumina has broken the tradition by allowing anyone to attend its krewe fêtes — an all ages concert with Rubiks Groove playing all your favorite songs from the ’80s. VIP tickets are available (includes: private lounge, buffet, and photo with the band). Proceeds from the event will go to Faces of Morgan County, Carnegie Visual Arts Center, and Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts.
• High School Oratorical Scholarship Program "A Constitutional Speech Contest", 10 a.m., East Highland Baptist Church, 1030 Main St. E., Hartselle. Hosted by American Legion First Division. All are welcome to attend. Refreshments provided. 708-691-2447.
• Father/Daughter Dance/Dinner, 5-8 p.m., Turner-Surles Community Resource Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W., Decatur. Door tickets: $30/couple, $20/person. Advanced tickets: $25/couple, $15/person.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Monday
• Women Inspiring Women, 6-8 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
Tuesday
• Fat Tuesday; Adult Team Spelling Bee, 6:30 p.m., MMS Old Gym in Moulton. Held by the Friends of Lawrence County Library. Teams decorate tables and themselves then compete in teams on how to spell within a limited time. Contact: LCPL to register a team at 256-974-0883, 974-4766 or rbain@lawrencecpl.org (Rex Bain).
• Girl Talk Today, 6-7:30 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. For ages 10 to 18. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Feb. 27-28
• The Decatur Civic Chorus' Dinner Show "The Fabulous Fifties," 6:30 p.m., Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road, Decatur. Tickets $25. For reservations, call 256-301-9620.
Feb. 29
• GoRed For Women’s Heart Health Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Drive across from the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville. Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter will host an informative luncheon about heart disease and its effect on women’s health. Kim Caudle Lewis, CEO of Project XYZ and 2019 Chair, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce will emcee the luncheon. Tickets are $50 per person and $450 per table. Myriette Shillingford, chair, 225-772-7779 ormyriette_98@yahoo.com; Tyhisha Dupree, co-chair, 703-380-8308 or tyhishadupree@yahoo.com.
EXHIBITS
• Dr. George Washington Carver exhibition, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. during regular business hours, Morgan County Archives, 624 Bank St. N.E., Decatur. 256-351-4726.
• Somerville artist Ed Greene exhibition, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Morgan County Archives, 624 Bank St. N.E., Decatur. The exhibition will include portraits, collages and impressionist examples.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
