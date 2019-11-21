The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Friday night weekly dance with Southern Pride Country Band, 6:30-9 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31, Decatur. $5 cover charge. Public is welcome. No smoking or alcohol.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from The Country Editions Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. Birthday finger food night. Please bring a finger food. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• “I Survived… Book Club,” 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; School-aged kids are invited to this book club based on the historical fiction book series I Survived by Lauren Tarshis. This month’s book will be I Survived the Eruption of Mount St. Helens, 1980. There will be limited copies of the book available at the Youth Services desk while supplies last. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• Morgan County Economic Development annual meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., Decatur Country Club. 256-353-1213.
Friday-Dec. 1
• Festival of Trees; The Candlelight Preview Party, Nov. 22 , 6-8 p.m.; Donnell House, 601 S. Clinton St., Athens. Food and themed punches will be served. Admission is $25. Tours, Nov. 23-24 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 1-5 p.m.; Thanksgiving Day, 3-5 p.m. General admission for tour days is $5 per person; no charge for children 12 and under. Jacque Reeves, 256-509-3940.
Saturday
• St. John's Simply Divine Holiday Bake Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, St. John's Episcopal Church in the Parish Hall, 202 Gordon Drive S.E., Decatur. The proceeds from this year's sale will go directly to assisting our community partners and helping children in our area — PTO at Banks-Caddell Elementary School and Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Monday
• Women Inspiring Women, 6-8 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
Tuesday
• “BrainMinder Buddies Puppet Show,” 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; Join us for a puppet show all about brain safety presented by the Pilot Club of Decatur. Each child who attends will receive a free coloring book. This is a free program. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• Girl Talk Today, 6-7:30 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. For ages 10 to 18. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Dec. 5-7
• Bank Street Players present the third annual "Humbug! A Christmas Carol," Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Written and composed by local playwright and composer Chuck Puckett. Each night at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 7. Tickets are $18 ($15 for seniors and students), all fees included, and may be reserved by visiting www.princesstheatre.org or calling 256-350-1745.
Dec. 6
• Annual holiday gathering, 5-7 p.m., Somerville Place, 1316 Somerville Road (One block south of Decatur Hospital), Decatur. Hosted by the Foundation for Mental Health and the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama. 256-260-7324.
Dec. 7
• Hartselle Holiday Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., The Tabernacle, 35 Tabernacle Road, Hartselle. Kylie Johnson, 256-479-2729 or Facebook (Hartselle Holiday Market).
Dec. 8
• Christmas Tour of Homes, 1-5 p.m., Presented by Share Club of Cullman. $20 tickets/brochures may be purchased from The Added Touch, The Added Touch Too, J Drake Salon, Three Pears and Vintage West. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Cullman County, The Good Samaritan Clinic, and Cullman Caring for Kids.
Dec. 14
• Wreaths Across America, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetary, Decatur. To volunteer or make a donation visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/ALRFHD.
EXHIBITS
Today-Dec. 7
• Children of Nature—Robert Cox, Dariana Dervis, & Kimberly Parker, Carnegie Visual Art Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Special event: Friday, 6-7:30 p.m., member’s reception. Members are free and guests are $5. Cash bar and light appetizers served. Special event: Sunday, A Guided Autumn Hike with Wild South in the Bankhead National Forest, 1:00 p.m.; meet at the Wild South office, 552 Lawrence St., Moulton. Contact Janice Barrett at janice@wildsouth.org or 256-974-6166. Registration required before Sunday. Join Janice Barrett of Wild South on a free guided hike into one of Alabama’s most spectacular places, the Bankhead National Forest. 256-341-0562.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
