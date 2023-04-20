The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Friday
• Volunteer Open House, 1-5 p.m., Cook Museum 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free event. Are you interested in volunteering at the Museum? Would you like to learn more? Lacy Slaten, the museum's Volunteer Coordinator, will be available in the lobby to discuss different types of volunteer opportunities available at the museum. Opportunities include animal care, educational classes, programming, customer service, administrative support and many more. Volunteer at the Cook Museum and help to engage, excite and educate others about the amazing world around us. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Saturday
• Earth Day at the Cook Museum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cook Museum 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Join us on Earth Day and have a blast with family and friends making unique art with recycled materials. There will be live animal presentations. Guests can drop in at the Maker Space to create something cool and learn a little more about why recycling is important. Please note that guests will not be able to touch the live animals. Live animal presentations, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Recycled art workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (while supplies last). www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• Free Guided Walking Tours of Historic Decatur. Locals and visitors are invited to take part in a casual stroll winding through Decatur. Organized by Decatur Morgan County Tourism and the Morgan County Historical Society, each tour features a different route, theme and tour guide and begins at 10 a.m., lasting approximately one hour. April 22: Historic Residential Architecture in Old Decatur, led by Dr. Caroline Swope, historic preservation specialist for the city of Decatur. The tour begins at Frazier Park, located at 309 Cherry St. N.E. April 29: Garden Tour, led by the Historic Decatur Association. The tour begins at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 801 Jackson St. S.E. All tours are free, family-friendly and involve easy walking. Reservations are not required, and tours are held rain or shine. Suzanne Langdon, Decatur Parks and Recreation, 256-280-1666.
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Tuesday
• Poetry Story Time for Kids, 10 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Local author Tamara Moody will share stories with reading, singing and rhymes. We’ll also have rhyming activities. Tamara is the author of inspirational books of poetry and more for children. The event will be held in the Youth Services room. All are welcome to this free program. 256-353-2993.
April 27
• Film: Sixteen Candles, Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. ci.ovationtix.com/36147/production/1155534 or 256-350-1745.
• LEGO® Hour at DPL, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Kids are invited to come to the Community Room for LEGO® Hour and build something with our LEGO® bricks. We’ll have a challenge to inspire you or just build your own thing. For children of all ages. All are welcome to this free program. 256-353-2993.
April 27-29
• The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical book by Joe Tracz; April 27, 7 p.m., April 28, 7 p.m., April 29, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Decatur High School Auditorium, 910 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur. Music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. Adapted from the book "The Lightning Thief" by Rick Riordan. This show is recommended for 10 and up for very mild language and cartoonish battle scenes with monsters. Tickets: $10. Can be purchased on the S2 Pass app or at the door. T-shirts, balloon lightning bolts and food concessions will be available in the lobby. Your purchase supports DHS drama department and future productions.
April 29-30
• Evil Cheez Productions: Joey Harte Says Goodbye, by Wayne Miller; April 29, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 30, 2 p.m.; The Jackson House, 119 College St., Moulton. Tickets: $15. To purchase call 256-310-1688.
April 30
• Lydia's Paint Your Pet Portrait Class for Kids 6 and Up, 1-3 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. With art instructor, Lydia Sivley. Coast: $45 reserves a spot in the class and covers the cost of supplies. The class size is limited to 15 students. Send a portrait-like photo of your favorite animal or pet to lydiasivleydraws@gmail.com and it will be put on canvas for you to paint with the class. The deadline for portrait entries is April 25.
May 1
• Hartselle Historical Society Lunch and Learn, noon-1:30 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall at East Highland Baptist Church, 1030 Main St. E., Hartselle. The subject for this session will be the history of the funeral homes in Hartselle by Geoff Halbrooks and Robert Peck.
May 5-7
• Evil Cheez Productions: Joey Harte Says Goodbye, by Wayne Miller; May 5, 2 p.m., May 6, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., May 7, 2 p.m., The Studio Theatre, Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment, 2211 Seminole Drive S.W., Huntsville. Tickets: $16. To purchase, call 256-536-0807, email info@theatrehsv.org, or visit THtix.com.
May 7
• Vintage Sundaze, 1-5 p.m., Daikin Amphitheater, 905 Canal St. N.E., Decatur. Presented by Urban Atlas. A fun vintage-themed open air market with live music, food trucks, and retro sellers.
May 10
• The Morgan County Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon, Aquadome, 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur. Cindy Upton, a NASA scientist will present "More Out of This World Gardening." Also a MCMGA member, she will show how building greenhouses on the moon is becoming more of a reality. The seminar is free and no reservations are required. Bring friends and lunch and enjoy an hour of enlightening entertainment. www.morgancountymga.org or www.mg.aces.edu/morgan. Like us on Facebook: Morgan County Master Gardeners Association.
Classes
Decatur Public Library
May 13, 20 and 27
• Microsoft Excel for Beginners at the Decatur Public Library Training Center, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. This free, three-part class teaches skills for using Microsoft Excel’s spreadsheet program. The course includes instruction in opening, closing and navigation of documents as well as selection and manipulation of columns, rows and cells. Students will be shown formatting, freezing, formulas and will be introduced to functions and charts. Participants should have mastered basic and introductory computer skills before signing up for this course. Registration is required for this free course and you must attend on May 13 to attend the other sessions. Space is limited. To register, call the Public Services Desk at Decatur Public Library, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
May 31
• Newspaper Research Basics, 2 p.m.–4 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. This class will introduce students to using Decatur Public Library’s NewsBank and NewspaperArchive databases. Students will learn how to search, save, and print newspaper articles from the two online sources. Participants will need to have a valid full use library card and should have mastered basic computer skills before signing up for this course. Registration is required for this course and space is limited. To register, call the Public Services Desk at Decatur Public Library, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
