MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
Tuesday
• NF, VBC Propst Arena, 700 Monroe St., Huntsville. Tickets will be available at the VBC Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com. All dates, competitors and ticket prices are subject to change. A service charge is added to each ticket.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-July 31
• Free Summer Fun at Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Throughout July DPL has lots of free programs for kids to enjoy. Story Times with authors, McDonald’s, community organizations and the Huntsville Havoc. Enjoy LEGO® events, Bad Kitty Book Club, and Book Babies, a special story time for babies up to age 3. Some friends from Daikin will present three programs about Japanese culture and traditions. Finally, Animal Tales with live animals for our Summer Reads Finale. All children are welcome at the programs, even if they are only visiting. No library card is required; the free programs are open to everyone. You can also participate in the reading portion of Summer Reads through our READsqauared app. All details are available at www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
Saturday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Sunday
• Live Animal Enrichment, 5 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. A 20-30 minute meet & greet presentation with some of the museum’s live Animal Ambassadors. The animals included will depend on availability but could be a chuckwalla, an eastern indigo snake, a Mexican alligator lizard, a scorpion, or one of the other live animals from the museum. Guests will have the opportunity to ask the museum staff questions. Please note that guests will not be able to touch the animals. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Monday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Monday-Wednesday
• Back to School Vaccine Clinic, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Morgan County Health Department, 3821 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur.
Monday-July 28
• Alabama Farmers Cooperative, Inc. (AFC) inaugural “Fill Up the Farm Truck” School Supply Drive, Community members are encouraged to help us fill up an old farm truck parked in front of our office located at 121 Somerville Road N.E., Decatur, anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with new school supplies to benefit local students. Go to uwmcal.org/images/Stuff_the_Bus_Supply_List.png to see the full list of supples accepted. All supplies will be donated to the United Way of Morgan County and its partner agency Families and Children Experiencing Separation (FACES). In conjunction with the Fill Up the Farm Truck donation drive, AFC is hosting a Bring Your Child to Work Day on Tuesday where kids will learn about agriculture, play yard games, and fill backpacks with school supply donations they bring.
Tuesday
• Stories in the Store, 9:30 a.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free. We will read a couple of stories and children will be able to take an active role in the storytelling. Come early to choose your favorite stool. Story time will begin outside of the Museum Store. New stories will be read each week. Admissions to the exhibits is not included. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• Craft & Coloring Summer Series, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. The Cook Museum will have a different children’s craft and coloring activity available each week. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• Oil Painting Class with Landon Bailey Higgins, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. This oil painting class will be focused on representing light and exploring color relationships. In the paintings, we will include elements of landscape and still life painting and briefly discuss the historical context of the two genres. Registration $75 (includes materials). Questions? Email alison@carnegiearts.org or call 256-341-0562.
July 27
• The Morgan County 911 Board work session/regular business meeting, work session at 9 a.m., Decatur Fire and Rescue Training Center, 4119 Old Highway 31, Decatur. The regular July business meeting will follow.
August 1
• Daisy and John McCormack school supply drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Methodist Youth Center next door to Limestone County Churches involved, Inc. (LCCI), 203 N. Jefferson St., Athens. Backpack and supplies for ages K–12. Athens City and Limestone County school students are eligible. Parents please bring your ID to show you live in Athens/Limestone County (license, ID, utility bill). For those wanting to donate we need your donations by July 27 as we will fill backpacks with school supplies for low-income students needing our support. Bring donations to LCCI from Monday-Friday, 9-11:30 a.m. or call LCCI for delivery, 256-262-0671. Items in need are backpacks, loose leaf paper (both wide-ruled and college), pencils, pencil pouches and large erasers, composition notebooks (both wide-ruled and college), Crayola washable markers (10 count), colored pencils (24 count), crayons (24 count), glue sticks and highlighters.
August 31
• Foundation for Mental Health’s 11th Annual Golf Tournament, Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Lunch starts at noon. Golf begins at 1 p.m. Fees: $165 per person/$660 per foursome team. Lunch and beverages are included with registration. You can make a donation, provide a sponsorship or register to play at www.mhcnca.org/golf. If you prefer, download the form and mail it back.
EXHIBITS
Today-Saturday
• Outsiders Inside Works, Tuesday thru Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Featuring self-taught artists, Mary Ann Casey, Terry Connor & Jim Weaver, all painters from Alabama. 256-341-0562.
Classes
Mondays and Wednesdays
• Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St., Decatur. Cost is $8. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring your mat and water bottle and arrive a few minutes early and ready to begin promptly at 5:30.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
