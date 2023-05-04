The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• LEGO® Hour at Decatur Public Library, 4 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. Free program. Kids of all ages are invited to create something with DPL’s collection of LEGO® bricks. We’ll have a challenge to inspire you, or you can just build from your imagination. Meets in the Community Room. 256-353-2993.
Friday-Sunday
• Evil Cheez Productions: Joey Harte Says Goodbye, by Wayne Miller; May 5, 2 p.m., May 6, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., May 7, 2 p.m., The Studio Theatre, Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment, 2211 Seminole Drive S.W., Huntsville. Tickets: $16. To purchase, call 256-536-0807, email info@theatrehsv.org, or visit THtix.com.
Saturday
• Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library quarterly Big Book Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. 256-232-1233.
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Sunday
• Vintage Sundaze, 1-5 p.m., Daikin Amphitheater, 905 Canal St. N.E., Decatur. Presented by Urban Atlas. A fun vintage-themed open air market with live music, food trucks, and retro sellers.
Wednesday
• The Morgan County Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon, Aquadome, 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur. Cindy Upton, a NASA scientist will present "More Out of This World Gardening." Also a MCMGA member, she will show how building greenhouses on the moon is becoming more of a reality. The seminar is free and no reservations are required. Bring friends and lunch and enjoy an hour of enlightening entertainment. www.morgancountymga.org or www.mg.aces.edu/morgan. Like us on Facebook: Morgan County Master Gardeners Association.
May 12-14
• "That’s All, Brother", Executive Flight Center Inc., KMDQ–Huntsville Executive Airport, 360 Clyde Shelton Drive, Meridianville. The event will be open to the public May 12, from noon to 5 p.m. and May 13-14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Suggested donation for tours: $20 per family (up to five people), $10 for adults and $5 for children (ages 12 & under). Aircraft rides: living history flight experiences in That’s All, Brother are $275 per passenger. www.thatsallbrother.org.
May 13
• LEGO® Morning at Decatur Public Library, 10 a.m.-noon, 504 Cherry St. N.E. On LEGO® Mornings at DPL, we leave our LEGO® bricks out in the Youth Services room from for kids to stop by and create something at their leisure. All are welcome. 256-353-2993.
May 16
• Art Story Time at Decatur Public Library, 10 a.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. Special guest Alison Belcher (from the Carnegie Visual Arts Center) will present this story time featuring stories about art. She will also lead kids in an abstract art activity. This interactive, multi-media story time will be great for home schoolers or anyone who wants to learn about art. Takes place in the Youth Services room. All are welcome. 256-353-2993.
May 31
• Bad Kitty Book Club at Decatur Public Library, 2 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. School-aged kids are invited to this book club featuring Nick Bruel’s famous book series star: Bad Kitty. We’ll talk about the books and do an activity that relates to the series. Meets in the Community Room. All are welcome. 256-353-2993.
June 2-3
• Falkville Town Wide Yard Sale, 7 a.m.; two ways to register: Town Hall and Falkville.org.
June 10
• Readers and Writers Jubilee, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. An all-day celebration of books and reading. The day will include workshops and panels for readers and writers starting at 10:15 a.m., led by published authors. There will be 23 authors taking part in the meet and greet during the day. Books will be available for purchase from the authors and Brown Books and More during the event. The featured speaker will be USA Today Bestselling Author and NAACP Image Nominee Beverly Jenkins. Complete details are available at www.myDPL.org/jubilee. All panels, workshops, and the featured speaker program are free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For information or questions call the Marketing and Outreach office at 256-340-5780.
Classes
May 13, 20 and 27
• Microsoft Excel for Beginners at the Decatur Public Library Training Center, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. This free, three-part class teaches skills for using Microsoft Excel’s spreadsheet program. The course includes instruction in opening, closing and navigation of documents as well as selection and manipulation of columns, rows and cells. Students will be shown formatting, freezing, formulas and will be introduced to functions and charts. Participants should have mastered basic and introductory computer skills before signing up for this course. Registration is required for this free course and you must attend on May 13 to attend the other sessions. Space is limited. To register, call the Public Services Desk at Decatur Public Library, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
May 21
• Pickle ball, 1 p.m., Austin Junior High pickleball courts, Decatur. Paddles and pickleballs provided. Classes usually last one hour. Check Decatur Pickleball on Facebook.
May 27-28
• Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic, Point Mallard Park. For information and a schedule of events, visit www.alabamajubilee.net.
May 31
• Newspaper Research Basics, 2 p.m.–4 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. This class will introduce students to using Decatur Public Library’s NewsBank and NewspaperArchive databases. Students will learn how to search, save, and print newspaper articles from the two online sources. Participants will need to have a valid full use library card and should have mastered basic computer skills before signing up for this course. Registration is required for this course and space is limited. To register, call the Public Services Desk at Decatur Public Library, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.