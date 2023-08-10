The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Friday
• The Dark Horizon Tour, Von Braun Center Probst Arena, 700 Monroe St. S.W., Huntsville.
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• LEGO® Hour, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Kids of all ages are invited to create something with DPL’s collection of LEGO® bricks. We’ll have a challenge to inspire you or you can just build from your imagination. This free program meets in the Community Room.
Saturday
• 87th annual Sandlin reunion, 10 a.m., Cold Springs Community Center, 1821 County Road 109, Bremen. Everyone having the last name Sandlin or related to the Sandlin family will be most welcome. Covered dish dinner at noon. Patsy Lee (Sandlin) Medlock, 205-915-1870 or patsymedlock@bellsouth.net
• Third annual Rocket City Octane Auto Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Von Braun Center South Hall, 700 Monroe St. S.W., Huntsville.
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Wednesday
• The Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Canton House Restaurant, 609 14th St. S.E., Decatur. Visitors are welcome. Come hear an interesting program by a local speaker. For more information call 256-565-5207.
August 16
• Fraud Prevention Lunch and Learn, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Avenue, Decatur. Better Business Bureau of North Alabama in partnership with the Decatur Police Department, Alabama Securities Commission, North Alabama Regional Council of Government (NARCOG), Community Action Partnership of North Alabama and Senior Medicare Patrol will host. Lunch is provided. There is no charge to attend but registration is required by calling the BBB at 256-355-5170 or by email at tpruitt@northalabama.bbb.org. This event will give area residents, businesses and agencies the opportunity to learn from an expert panel on how to recognize the latest scams and fraud, so as not to become a victim.
August 17
• Decatur Public Library invites you to come by the Community Room to share your feedback for our strategic plan, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. DPL staff will be collecting your feedback and hosting mini-focus groups for patrons who wish to attend a focus group or give feedback in person. This is a free come-and-go event, so drop in anytime during the four-hour window. The online survey is available at www.myDPL.org/feedback/. For more information contact the Marketing and Outreach office at 256-340-5780.
August 19
• LEGO® Morning at Decatur Public Library, 10 a.m.-noon, 504 Cherry St. N.E. On LEGO® Mornings at DPL, we leave our LEGO® bricks out in the Youth Services room for kids to stop by and create something at their leisure. All are welcome.
August 31
• Foundation for Mental Health’s 11th Annual Golf Tournament, Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Lunch starts at noon. Golf begins at 1 p.m. Fees: $165 per person/$660 per foursome team. Lunch and beverages are included with registration. You can make a donation, provide a sponsorship or register to play at www.mhcnca.org/golf. If you prefer, download the form and mail it back.
EXHIBITS
August 17
• Award-winning photographer Rania Matar Lecture, Book Signing and Preview Party, Huntsville Museum of Art (HMA), 300 Church St. S.W., Huntsville. Members $60 and non-members $100. "Rania Matar: SHE" will be on display from August 19 through November 26. To purchase tickets to the lecture and preview party, visit hsvmuseum.org.
Classes
Mondays and Wednesdays
• Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St., Decatur. Cost is $8. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring your mat and water bottle and arrive a few minutes early and ready to begin promptly at 5:30.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
