MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• LEGO® Hour at DPL, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Kids are invited to come to the Community Room for LEGO® Hour and build something with our LEGO® bricks. We’ll have a challenge to inspire you or just build your own thing. For children of all ages. All are welcome to this free program. 256-353-2993.
Today-Saturday
• The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical book by Joe Tracz; April 27, 7 p.m., April 28, 7 p.m., April 29, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Decatur High School Auditorium, 910 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur. Music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. Adapted from the book "The Lightning Thief" by Rick Riordan. This show is recommended for 10 and up for very mild language and cartoonish battle scenes with monsters. Tickets: $10. Can be purchased on the S2 Pass app or at the door. T-shirts, balloon lightning bolts and food concessions will be available in the lobby. Your purchase supports DHS drama department and future productions.
Saturday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Saturday-Sunday
• Evil Cheez Productions: Joey Harte Says Goodbye, by Wayne Miller; April 29, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 30, 2 p.m.; The Jackson House, 119 College St., Moulton. Tickets: $15. To purchase call 256-310-1688.
Monday
• Hartselle Historical Society Lunch and Learn, noon-1:30 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall at East Highland Baptist Church, 1030 Main St. E., Hartselle. The subject for this session will be the history of the funeral homes in Hartselle by Geoff Halbrooks and Robert Peck.
Wednesday
• Decatur Civitan Club, noon, Canton House Restaurant, 609 14th St. S.E., Decatur. Members will hear a program presented by a local speaker and will elect officers for 2023-24. Visitors are welcome. 256-565-5207.
May 5-7
• Evil Cheez Productions: Joey Harte Says Goodbye, by Wayne Miller; May 5, 2 p.m., May 6, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., May 7, 2 p.m., The Studio Theatre, Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment, 2211 Seminole Drive S.W., Huntsville. Tickets: $16. To purchase, call 256-536-0807, email info@theatrehsv.org, or visit THtix.com.
May 6
• Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library quarterly Big Book Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. 256-232-1233.
May 7
• Vintage Sundaze, 1-5 p.m., Daikin Amphitheater, 905 Canal St. N.E., Decatur. Presented by Urban Atlas. A fun vintage-themed open air market with live music, food trucks, and retro sellers.
May 10
• The Morgan County Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon, Aquadome, 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur. Cindy Upton, a NASA scientist will present "More Out of This World Gardening." Also a MCMGA member, she will show how building greenhouses on the moon is becoming more of a reality. The seminar is free and no reservations are required. Bring friends and lunch and enjoy an hour of enlightening entertainment. www.morgancountymga.org or www.mg.aces.edu/morgan. Like us on Facebook: Morgan County Master Gardeners Association.
Classes
Sunday
• Pickle ball, 1 p.m., Austin Junior High pickleball courts, Decatur. Paddles and pickleballs provided. Classes usually last one hour and are held once very two weeks. Check Decatur Pickleball on Facebook.
Decatur Public Library
May 13, 20 and 27
• Microsoft Excel for Beginners at the Decatur Public Library Training Center, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. This free, three-part class teaches skills for using Microsoft Excel’s spreadsheet program. The course includes instruction in opening, closing and navigation of documents as well as selection and manipulation of columns, rows and cells. Students will be shown formatting, freezing, formulas and will be introduced to functions and charts. Participants should have mastered basic and introductory computer skills before signing up for this course. Registration is required for this free course and you must attend on May 13 to attend the other sessions. Space is limited. To register, call the Public Services Desk at Decatur Public Library, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
May 31
• Newspaper Research Basics, 2 p.m.–4 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. This class will introduce students to using Decatur Public Library’s NewsBank and NewspaperArchive databases. Students will learn how to search, save, and print newspaper articles from the two online sources. Participants will need to have a valid full use library card and should have mastered basic computer skills before signing up for this course. Registration is required for this course and space is limited. To register, call the Public Services Desk at Decatur Public Library, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
