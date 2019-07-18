The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
• Friday night weekly dance, doors open at 5:30 p.m., band plays 6:30-9 p.m., American Legion Post 15, Decatur. $5 admission. Bring your favorite food to share. No alcohol or smoking.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from Driftwood Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-July 31
• Friends of the Library Used Book Sale Room half price sale, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Everything in stock is half price. The hours for the Book Sale Room are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m.-6:45 p.m. (Mondays and Wednesdays the room closes from 1-3 p.m. for stocking.) Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. 256-353-2993 ext. 100.
• Storytime at the Visitor Center, 11 a.m.-noon, Athens-Limestone Visitors Center, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Pre-K through fourth grade but older children are welcome. Visit AthensAL.com/Storytime or Athens-Limestone Visitors Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or call 256-232-5411.
Friday
• Fridays After Five, 5-8 p.m., Downtown Athens. A family event created for residents to shop and eat local. Enjoy special discounts from your favorites stores and restaurants, live entertainment, food trucks and more. https://www.facebook.com/fridaysafterfive/ or https://athensmainstreet.org/.
Saturday
• Courtland's Vintage Market, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Downtown Square, Courtland. Free for all. Vendor's needed. Contact Lisa Pace, 256-366-6796.
• Mensa Admission Test; registration, 1-1:15 p.m., test, 1:30, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St NE. Contact Don Midkiff, 256-527-0973 or donmidkiff2001@yahoo.com, with questions or to reserve a seat for the test.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Monday
• Women Inspiring Women, 6-8 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
Monday-July 26
• Gross Out Camp, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Point Mallard's Spirit of America Pavilion. Children entering first-fourth grade; spend a summer week fishing, exploring a creek, digging for worms, playing with reptiles; cost $175; scholarships available. Registration or more information, www.GrossOutCamp.org. Questions to Programs@FreshAirFamily.org.
Monday-July 27
• Making Alabama's Alabama Bicentennial Exhibit, Mon-Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Sun: 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Historic Moulton Middle School Auditorium, 660 College St., Moulton. Statewide celebration of 200 years of statehood presented by Alabama Humanities Foundation in partnership with the Alabama Department of Archives and History and the Alabama Bicentennial Commission.
Tuesday
• Author and speaker Glenn Wills, 6 p.m., The Burleson Center/Hartselle Fine Arts Center, 307 College St. N.E., Hartselle. No Admission Charge. The lifelong Alabama resident shares his collected stories in a multimedia presentation documenting Alabama’s forgotten and abandoned structures. Books will be available for sale.
• Girl Talk Today, Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. For ages 10 to 18. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
July 26-27
• Cotton Pickin’ BBQ Cook-off, 500 Nanceford Road S.W., Hartselle. July 26, 6-10 p.m., Bishop Black and The Lamont Landers Band performing; July 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Watch pitmasters prepare their entries; also first ever people’s choice contest offering barbeque samples. In addition, food vendors and a beer garden for those 21 years and older. For more information and to enter the competition at http://www.hartsellechamber.com/cotton-pickin-bbq-cook-off or by calling Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce, 256-773-4370. Parking is available at the soccer fields and Civic Center.
July 27
• Prestolite reunion, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Golden Corral Buffet, 921 Wimberly Drive S.W., Decatur. All former employees are welcome. Please bring any old photos to share with the group. Patricia Blackwood, 256-974-5261.
July 25-27
• "Guys and Dolls," presented by Bank Street Players, July 25-26, 7 p.m., July 27, 2 and 7 p.m., The Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Tickets: $15 student and senior and $18 adult.
July 31
• Friends of the Decatur Library annual luncheon, noon, Burningtree Country Club, 2521 Burningtree Drive S.E., Decatur. Guest speaker: New York Times best-selling author Joshilyn Jackson. Her new novel, "Never Have I Ever," will be released July 30. Among her eight novels is "Gods in Alabama." The luncheon is a public ticketed event. Tickets are $35 and available at the library or by calling the library at 256-353-2993.
Aug. 6
• Angeleck’s 8th Annual Blood Donor Birthday Party, 7 a.m., LifeSouth Morgan Region Office, 2349 Danville Road S.W., Suite 120. Decatur. Join LifeSouth Community Blood Centers for the eighth Annual Blood Donor Birthday Party in honor of Angeleck Williams. Williams’ goal this year is to recruit 49 donors during the drive to equal her age but hopes to have over 100 donors to beat last year’s total. There will be plenty of food, fun and fellowship. All donors will receive a specially designed t-shirt to commemorate the event, as well as be entered to win one of many amazing door prizes, including the grand prize of a handmade blanket. LifeSouth, 888-795-2707 or www.lifesouth.org.
Aug. 10
• 16th annual Golf Classic; morning tee time, 8 a.m.; afternoon tee time, 1 p.m.; Burningtree Country Club, 2521 Burningtree Drive S.E., Decatur. In honor of Rita and Gary Baker. www.DecaturMorgan Foundation.org or Foundation office, 256-973-2187.
EXHIBITS
Today-Aug. 2
• Watercolor Society of Alabama Exhibit, Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Paintings of landscapes, still life and portraits created by dozens of artists from across the United States will be on display at the Watercolor Society of Alabama’s 78th National Exhibition. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Today-Aug. 17
• Sequence: An Illustrator’s Story, David Gordon, July 2-August 17, 2019, Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. NE Decatur. Holiday hours: Closed Today-Saturday. July 12,-6-7:30pm, member’s reception. Members are free and guests are $5. Cash bar and light appetizers served. Alison Belcher, Marketing, 256-341-0562, or www.carnegiearts.org,
CLASSES
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 117 or ext. 119. decatur.lib.al.us/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
