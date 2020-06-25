The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Virtual Story Times with Special Guest Readers. Check Decatur Public Library’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib, to see special guests read books. June 18: Kerrie Hoffner, professional story teller, will read "Jack and the Beanstalk." June 25: Elizabeth Thompson, from the Morgan County/Decatur Farmers Market will read "Epossumondus." Once posted, the videos will remain on our YouTube channel until the Summer Reads program ends on July 28. www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Summer Lunch Program, Moulton First United Methodist Church offering free meals to children at McKelvey Park, 11:30 a.m.-noon, 13550 Court St., Moulton, and at the Splash Pad, 12:10-12:30 p.m., College St., Moulton.
Tuesday
• Conversation on COVID with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, 10 a.m., free webinar by Zoom. Register for the webinar at https://uasystem.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uWAdkILkQPyobVioK9XhAQ
• Virtual Story Times with Mrs. Mary and Mrs. Anna, Decatur Public Library YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib. The Story Times are posting at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in June. Once posted, the videos will remain on our YouTube channel until the Summer Reads program ends on July 28. You can earn points on the READsquared platform we are using to host and track our virtual Summer Reads program this year for watching the videos and entering the secret code word in READsquared. www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
July 4
• Elk River Boat Party, 3 p.m., Free admission. Live music featuring Kozmic Mama. Kids can experience ski boarding and tubing. The Alabama Marine Police as well as the Rescue Squad will be on duty. Directions to the boat party: The only way to get to the party is by boat. From the Tennessee River, go north on the Elk River and under Lee Hi Bridge (U.S. 72 bridge). Turn left into Anderson Creek and the party is on the right. The nearest boat launch is the Lee Hi Bridge boat launch.
CLASSES
Friday
• Seniors Safe at Home Zoom Series. The Successful Aging Initiative presents a monthly series for senior adults. The series is set to empower seniors with the knowledge they need to live successfully in their own homes. 10 a.m.; Fraud and Scam Prevention. Registration required at www.aces.edu/go/SeniorSeminars. Zoom Meeting ID will be supplied after registration. 334-270-4133 or bixlekr@aces.edu
July 14, 16, 21, 23
• Camp Conservation for Teachers, 1-2:30 p.m.; A Virtual Workshop Series. Join UESEP: Urban Environmental Science Education Program and Project Learning Tree (PLT) to learn new techniques for integrating environmental education into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (E-STEM) learning in your K-8 classrooms. This professional development course offers six continuing education units through AMSTI. Registration required. Register by July 7 at www.aces.edu/go/CampConservation to be entered in a drawing to win an Environmental Educators E-STEM Toolkit. Contact Roosevelt Robinson at robinrl@aces.edu for more information about Camp Conservation for Teachers or UESEP.
• STEM in the Garden: Teacher Training Webinar Series. Sessions are Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 14-30, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register by July 7. Nine CEUs available with this course. Register at this link: https://www.aces.edu/go/STEMinthegarden. July 14 - Topic 1: Soil and Plant nutrition with Rudy Pacumbaba Topic 2: Basic Plant Biology with Rudy Pacumbaba; July 16 - Topic 1: Water and Irrigation in the Outdoor Classroom with Rhonda Britton Topic 2: Lawns and Managing Weeds in the Outdoor Classroom with Tim Crow; July 21 - Topic 1: Basics of Growing Vegetables and Herbs with Lucy Edwards Topic 2: Edible Landscape Ideas for School Grounds with Hayes Jackson; July 23 - Topic 1: Pollinator Gardening with Dani Carroll Topic 2: Beneficial Insects in the Garden with Sallie Lee; July 28 - Topic 1: Plant Propagation in the Classroom with Allyson Shabel Topic 2: Building and Maintaining Raised Bed Gardens with Allyson Shabel; July 30 - Topic 1: Composting and Vermicomposting for Schools with Roosevelt Robinson Topic 2: Safe Chemical Use in the Outdoor Classroom with Marcus Garner. Recommended STEM Curriculum Textbook and Supplemental Planning Calendar: The Garden STEM: Curriculum for your Garden Classroom https://www.clemson.edu/extension/school-gardening/curriculum.html. Allyson Shabel at ams0137@aces.edu or Rudy Pacumbaba at rop0001@aces.edu for information about this workshop series or other Alabama Extension gardening and landscaping programs.
Wednesdays in July
• 4-H Virtual Robotics Camp. Alabama 4-H at Alabama A&M University is hosting a Virtual Robotics Camp July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 1-2 p.m. via Zoom. This camp is best suited for ages 10-13. Participants will learn about block coding and will then use block coding to program a virtual robot. To participate in the camp, students will need a laptop or tablet and internet connection. Registration is required. Register online: www.aces.edu/go/VirtualRoboticsCamp. The Zoom link and other information will be provided after registration.
