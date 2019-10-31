The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Halloween costume contest and dance, American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31, Decatur. Southern Pride Country Band and dance starts at 6:30 p.m.; contest will be during the first break. Top three finishers will receive a cash prize.
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Friday night weekly dance with Southern Pride Country Band, 6:30-9 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31, Decatur. $5 cover charge. Public is welcome. No smoking or alcohol.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from The Country Editions Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• “Autumn Antics Program presented by Mr. Porkpie," 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; All children are invited to this free, fun time. Immediately after the show, kids can trick-or-treat throughout the library, to show off their costumes and get candy from the library staff. After the trick-or-treat parade, return to the Youth Services department for craft time. 256- 353-2993 ext. 122.
• “Decatur Public Library presents Halloween Gothic Gala,” noon-8 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; Free fun for all ages all day. www.myDPL.org or call 256-353-2993 ext. 106.
• Haunted Barn/Trail, Hartwood Estate, 1026 Main St. E., Hartselle. Halloween 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Tickets $10; Group discount available for 5 or more people. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hartselle High School Cross Country/Track and Field. For more information check out Hartwood Estate on Facebook.
Saturday
• Saturday Story Time, 10:30 a.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. Free program. Listen to a story and do a simple craft. Help your child get a head start on literacy. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• Cumberland Division SER-NMRA Division meet and Model Train show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., TC Ry Museum, 220 William St., Nashville. Admission: adults $4; children under 12 $1; families $10 max; scouts in uniform free. 615-244-9001 or hultman@bellsouth.net.
• Electronic Waste Recycling Days, 9 a.m.-noon, Hartselle Civic Center lower parking lot, 406 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle. All items are free to recycle with the exception of old, tube style tvs/monitors (these carry a $15 hazardous materials fee). There is a weight limit of 40 pounds per item. Free hard drive destruction upon request. Allyson Shabel, ams0137@aces.edu or 256-612-6766.
• Home Ownership Maintenance and Education (H.O.M.E.) Seminar, 10 a.m.-noon, Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 16040 Alabama Highway 20, Hillsboro. The Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is partnering with the USDA Office of Rural Development to help area residents who are interested in becoming homeowners. Janie Bentley, Area Director, USDA Office of Rural Development, will conduct the seminar.
• Special Used Book Sale, 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hosted by the Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library. 256-232-1233.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Monday
• Hartselle Historical Society Lunch and Learn, noon-1:30 p.m., The Burleson Center, 307 College St. N.E., Hartselle. David Burleson & Dr. Ragland share their stories about the life of Forrest E. Burleson and his connection with Charlie Williams. 256-773-9390 or 256-227-6519.
• A Night with David Phelps, 6:31 p.m., Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, 3802 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur. Reserved seats $40 and general admission $25. For tickets call 256-351-4275 or email concert.dhca.org with your name and contact number for a return call.
Tuesday
• The Friends of the Decatur Public Library present author Thanh Boyer, 6:45 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. The Friends will host a discussion and book signing for The Ground Kisser, the author’s memoir of being one of the Vietnamese boat people at the age of 12. Copies of her book will be available for purchase at the event. The program is free and the public is invited. 256-353-2993, ext. 100.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Wednesday
• Veterans Day Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Special guest Pam Ruggles from Pond Spring, the General Joe Wheeler Home, will present this special story time about north Alabama soldiers from World War I. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 921 Wimberly Drive, Decatur. Visitors are welcome. 256-476-3639.
Nov. 9
• Electronic Waste Recycling Days, 9 a.m.-noon, Street and Environmental Services Complex, 1802 Central Parkway, Decatur. All items are free to recycle with the exception of old, tube style tvs/monitors (these carry a $15 hazardous materials fee). There is a weight limit of 40 pounds per item. Free hard drive destruction upon request. Allyson Shabel, ams0137@aces.edu or 256-612-6766.
• U.S. Marine Corps 244th Birthday Ball, 5 p.m., social; 5:45 p.m., dinner; Doubletree by Hilton, 1101 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur. With special guest Michael Dean and Memphis. Tickets: $45 per person, $80 per couple. Must be pre-purchased by Nov. 1. No ticket sales at the door. Beth Tumbleson, 256-318-4134 (cell) or bethtumbleson@icloud.com. Make checks payable to Marine Corps League #1427, Mail to 4550 Arrowhead Drive S.E., Decatur, AL 35603.
Nov. 11
• 5th annual Field of Flags, 6:18 a.m., American Legion Post 15, 2607 Highway 31 S., Decatur. A Veterans Day tradition of displaying a Field of Flags honoring past, present, and future veterans will begin by placing the flags at sunrise (6:18 a.m.). Flags will be lowered at sunset (4:46 p.m.) with ceremony. The public is invited to sponsor a flag for $10 per flag. An application form can be found at the American Legion Post 15 or mailed or emailed to a sponsor by contacting Theresa Groves at 256-353-5501 or email tambbg@yahoo.com.
Nov. 12
• Open House, 3-6 p.m., Brookdale Cedar Springs Senior Living, 2505 Spring Ave., Decatur. Mayor Tab Bowling and the Chamber of Commerce will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Decatur residents and businesses are invited to attend.
Nov. 14
• Fall Concert, 7 p.m., Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road S.W., Decatur. Presented by the Decatur Civic Chorus. The concert theme is “Fly Me To The Moon,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Tickets are $10 ($5 for students) and will be available at the door.
Nov. 16
• Decatur Music Club will present The Decatur Youth Symphony Chamber Ensemble, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave., Decatur. Open to the public.
Nov. 21
• Morgan County Economic Development annual meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., Decatur Country Club. 256-353-1213.
EXHIBITS
Today-Dec. 7
• Children of Nature—Robert Cox, Dariana Dervis, & Kimberly Parker, Carnegie Visual Art Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Special event: Friday, 6-7:30 p.m., member’s reception. Members are free and guests are $5. Cash bar and light appetizers served. Special event: Sunday, A Guided Autumn Hike with Wild South in the Bankhead National Forest, 1:00 p.m.; meet at the Wild South office, 552 Lawrence St., Moulton. Contact Janice Barrett at janice@wildsouth.org or 256-974-6166. Registration required before Sunday. Join Janice Barrett of Wild South on a free guided hike into one of Alabama’s most spectacular places, the Bankhead National Forest. 256-341-0562.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
