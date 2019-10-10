The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from The Country Editions Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Friday
• Evening dance with The Sophisicated Swingers, 6:30-9 p.m., Decatur-Morgan Senior Center, 221 Memorial Drive S.W., Decatur. This event will include ballroom and line dancing and is open to all ages. Admission is $10 per person and includes light appetizers, coffee and tea. 256-355-7275.
Friday-Saturday
• "Love, Loss and What I Wore," Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 11-12, 7 p.m.; Oct. 5 and 12, 2 p.m.; Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Presented by Bank Street Players. Tickets: $15. www. bankstreetplayers.org. Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 256-341-0562 or carnegiearts.org.
Friday-Sunday
• Annual Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show featuring Moon Rock on display; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.; Jaycess Community Building, 2180 Airport Road S.W., Huntsville. Free parking. $3 donation at the door, children under five free, $1 for students and $5 weekend pass.
• Haunted Barn/Trail, Hartwood Estate, 1026 Main St. E., Hartselle. Friday, 7:30-10 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m.; Sunday 7:30-9 p.m., Halloween 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Tickets $10; Group discount available for 5 or more people. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hartselle High School Cross Country/Track and Field. For more information check out Hartwood Estate on Facebook.
Saturday
• Book signing, noon-2 p.m., Second Read Books, 324 Second Ave. S.E., Decatur. Decatur native Randy Moses with Halloween-themed books "All the Kids Love That Scary Stuff" and "And They All Danced a Scary Dance."
• Limestone County NAACP STEPS Book Club for Kids, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The Limestone County NAACP makes available a free motivational Book Club for Kids 3 to 13. Transportation and lunch provided at no cost.
• Decatur Fall Fest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Point Mallard Pavilion. Arts and crafts vendors, games for kids, PAWS 52 Rescue Ghouls on Parade Pet Parade & Costume Contest, BVJ Force Don't Fear the Reaper Carolina Reaper Challenge, Zero Gravity Selfie Scavenger Hunt and Reeves Farm/Feeding Families Pumpkin Patch, Pumpkin Carving Contest and Homemade Jams & Jelly Contest.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Saturday-Wednesday
• Princess Logo Scavenger Hunt Selfie Contest: Look for clues each day on the Princess Theatre Facebook and Instagram Page (must be on both). To find out where the Princess Logo will be on those days (Decatur area businesses and public areas) — take a selfie with the 100 Year Logo in that location, tag yourself and the Princess on your page and post to the Princess Facebook and Instagram pages to ensure our judges get the most opportunity to see your entries. The person with the most selfies in the correct locations wins. In the event of the tie, there will be a drawing to determine the winner.
Monday
• Neither Wolf Nor Dog screening, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. The Native American film based on the award-winning novel by author, Kent Nerburn, will be shown on Indigenous Peoples' Day.
• Auditions for Orchestra Sul Ponticello’s Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., The Columns, 601 Jackson St. S.E. Bring a prepared song to sing and be ready to sight read a short piece. To sign up for an audition time, email orchestrasulponticello@gmail.com. Show date is Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
• Griefshare's Surviving the Holidays, 5:30 p.m., Central Park Baptist Church, 2020 Westmead St. S.W., Decatur. Lost a Loved One? Dinner will be served and suggestions shared as to how to handle the holiday festivities. As this is a RSVP event, call the church (256-355-4628) for reservations.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Wednesday
• Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 921 Wimberly Drive, Decatur. Visitors are welcome. 256-476-3639.
Oct. 18-20
• Stand Down for Homeless Veterans, 8:30 a.m., Jaycee Building at John Hunt Park, Huntsville. Homeless Veterans are invited to come down and ﬁnd numerous resources to help them with jobs, education, utilities, bill pay, assistance with applying for beneﬁts, etc. This Stand Down will accept any homeless veteran who served in the military who had a discharge other than dishonorable. Identiﬁcation is required. standdownhuntsville.org, SDTHInc@gmail.com, 256-527-9643.
Oct. 19
• Falla Palooza, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Parkview Baptist Church, 305 Beltline Place S.W., Decatur. Food trucks, games, cornhole, inflatables, fall market and pumpkins.
• The Decatur Music Club will present Dr. T.G. Engel in concert, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave., S.W., Decatur. Dr. Engel is a guitarist who will be performing selections by Giuliani, Albeniz and Lima. He is currently teaching at Calhoun Community College. The program is open to the public.
• Zombie Run and Survival Guide, 4 p.m.; 1 Mile Fun Run and AHS Drama Competition One Act. Early Registration ends Oct. 4 for $25. Includes shirt, survivor Dog tag (if you survive) and ticket to show. Late Show — Oct. 5 and after for $30 — while supplies last. This is an Austin High Sschool Drama fundraiser. Visit www.ahsdramadept.com to register.
• Bacon and Brew, 7 p.m., City View Farms, 2813 Old Moulton Road, Decatur. Junior League will be raising funds to benefit The Albany Clinic for Children, an outpatient counseling program.The event features a Bacon and & BBQ buffet showcasing dishes from local restaurants, craft beer, entertainment, live televised football and a man-themed silent auction. Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, three beer tickets and entertainment by Rayla Ray Band & Brett Greer. Ages 21 and up only.
Oct. 19-20
• Bank Street Players announces auditions for "The Lion in Winter"; Oct. 19, 10 a.m.; Oct. 20, 2 p.m.; if callbacks are needed, they will be evening of Oct. 20. Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave., Decatur. Contact: Carron.Clark@deltacostumes.com; Show dates: Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2020. www.bankstreetplayers.org.
Oct. 25
• Just a Cruise-In fundraiser, 4-8 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur. No entry fee. Proceeds going to provide financial support to the Morgan County Veterans Memorial located in Priceville. Sheree’ Brown, 256-654-4718 or Theresa Groves, 256-606-4414.
Oct. 25-27
• "Beauty and the Beast Jr.," Oct. 25-26, 7 p.m., Oct. 27, 2 p.m.; Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by Dream Weavers Children's Theatre. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. dreamweaversct.com.
EXHIBITS
Today-Saturday
• The Carnegie Visual Arts Center presents the exhibit "Beauty Abounds, Seek it Daily, Elmore DeMott," 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. The exhibit is free and open to the public Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sept. 6, Member’s Reception, 6-7:30 p.m.; Members free and Not Yet Members $5; light appetizers served. Cash bar; Sept. 20, Alzheimer’s Lunch & Learn, noon. Hudson Alpha scientist and Alzheimer’s researcher, Nick Cochran, Ph.D. and photographer, Elmore Demott share about their research and personal journeys to make a difference in the lives of those with Alzheimer’s disease. Limited seating available at the Carnegie. Bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided. Hi Res images available upon request. 256-341-0562.
Today-Oct. 26
• 38th annual quilt show, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. The show has both old and new quilts, hand and machine stitched crafted by local artisans. A "Viewer’s Choice" competition will be held to award first, second and third place ribbons. The voting will be from Saturday until Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. Ribbons will be awarded on Oct. 21. Special awards will go to the top three "Pictorial" quilts, courtesy of the Ridling family in memory of Reta Ridling. The quilts will be on display in the main area of the library. Library hours are Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Phyllis Roberts, 256-353-2993 ext. 100 or proberts@myDPL.org.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
