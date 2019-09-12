The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from The Country Editions Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Jess Jocoy and David Borné, 7 p.m., Redstone Federal Credit Union Loft at the Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Singer-songwriter Series.
Today and Saturday
• Curtain and Lights Theatre Company announces auditions for "A Charlie Brown Christmas," Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m.; The Chapel at First Baptist Church, on the Corner of Canal Street and Lafayette Street, 123 Church Street N.E., Decatur. curtainandlightstheatre@gmail.com or 256-616-9471; Show Dates: Nov. 21,22,23. There will be a Friday morning school performance. facebook.com/CurtainandLightsTheatre.
Saturday
• Limestone County NAACP 7th Annual Educational Golf Classic, Registration 7 a.m., Tee Off 8 a.m.; Southern Gayles Golf Course, 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens. Funds raised go directly to Lawrence County NAACP educational youth programs. All golfers are welcomed. This year Hole-In-One $ 25,000 cash.
• General Joe Wheeler 183rd Birthday Celebration, Historic Wheeler Home, Pond Spring, located in Lawrence County in Hillsboro, three miles east of Courtland, on Alabama Highway 20 (US Alt. 72). Registration for the car show is $15 per vehicle entered and begins at 8:00 am on site. Patrons will also be treated to a Dulcimer concert by the Sweet Tones, birthday cake from a Wheeler family recipe, watermelon flag exhibit presentation, and ongoing house tours, camp reenactment, food, drinks and continuous blacksmith exhibitions. Tours of the Victorian-era home will be offered from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
• Limestone County NAACP STEPS Book Club for Kids, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The Limestone County NAACP makes available a free motivational Book Club for Kids 3 to 13. Transportation and lunch provided at no cost.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
• Cirque du Canines, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Adults: $15 plus fees; Students: $10 plus fees.
Sunday
• Lawrence County Historical Commission, 2 p.m., Lawrence County Board of Education building, 14131 Market St., Moulton. Speaker will be Jim Phillips, historian, author and film producer. He will discuss early paths and hardships facing settlers coming into the area as Alabama was becoming a state.
Today-Saturday
• Calhoun College Theatre presents "Almost Maine" by John Cariani, Alabama Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Sunday, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, 7 p.m.; Wednesday, 1 p.m.; Sept. 12, 7 p.m.; Sept. 13, 7 p.m.; Sept. 14, 5 p.m. $12 general admission/$8 students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at calhoun.edu/theatre, by calling 256-260-3007, or at the door.
Sept. 16
• Down Memory Lane; displays will open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.; The Burleson Center, 307 College St. N.E., Hartselle. Part of the Alabama Bicentennial Celebration for Depot Week. Steve Murray from the Alabama Bicentennial Committee will share about Alabama’s 200th year celebration and will be introduced by Sen. Arthur Orr who will share other comments about this year’s special celebration. Displays will depict history of some of the municipalities in Morgan County along with some of Morgan County’s history and Hartselle’s history. 256-773-9390 or 256-227-6519.
Tuesday
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Wednesday
• Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 921 Wimberly Drive, Decatur. Visitors are welcome. 256-476-3639.
• Lets Talk About Your Health Play by Play, 1 p.m., City Center Village (Activity Room), 807 Bank St. N.E., Decatur. Southerncare New Beacon (Hospice Company) will be there to discuss what you can do to make sure you can continue to live independently as long as you choose at City Center Village. Health care options will be discussed.
Sept. 19
• 7th annual golf tournament at Canebrake Golf Course, registration, 11:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; golf, 1 p.m.; Canebrake Golf Course, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. $150 per person and $600 per foursome team. Suzanne Linnemann, 256-497-6044 or suzannelinnemann,@charter.net; Bill Giguere, 256-260-7325 or bgiguere@mhcnca.org.
Sept. 20
• CEOTA (Celebrating Old Town with Art), sneak preview, 2-4 p.m. and reception, 5-8 p.m.; Turner-Surles Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W., Decatur. Black American and other community renderings. Featured artist F.D. Tate. Free ticket required. CEOTA facebook page, www. oldtowndecatur.com or 256-353-7805 for more information.
Sept. 21
• Duck and Run 5K, 7 a.m., Athens. Supports the projects and programs of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful. Early registration is $20. Late and race day registration is $25. Registration at the KALB office at 125 East St., Athens, or www.Raceroster.com. For race details or a printable form visit www.KALBCares.com and click on the EVENTS tab. Volunteers are needed. For more information contact KALB, 256-233-8000, or KALBCares@gmail.com.
• Decatur Music Club program, 10 a.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road S.W., Decatur. The program features Emily Davis and a Look at Guitar from the Era of Spanish Guitar Maker, Antonio Torres. The public is welcome. A salad luncheon follows the meeting.
Sept. 21-28
• 30th annual Eva Frontier Days; Presented by Eva Art Guild; Barbara Frost, 256-796-7023 or Cynthia Weaver, 256-318-6735.
Sept. 27-28
• Drive-by Truckers in concert, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. The Drive-by Truckers will also be an upcoming inductee in the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame. The band will be honored the weekend of their Princess Theatre performances with an unveiling of the new Hall of Fame permanent installation at the Alabama Center for the Arts. www.princesstheatre.org or 256-350-1745.
Sept. 28
• Living Proof Simulcast with Beth Moore; doors open at 8:30 a.m.; the event begins at 9:15 a.m.; Grace Life Church, 1311 19th Ave. S.E., Decatur. A BBQ Lunch box will be included, as well as refreshments during the morning and afternoon. It is anticipated that the event will be over around 4:15 p.m. Tickets $20 at www.itickets.com/events/433708 or the church office Wednesday or Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; 256-355-3790.
• Informational Seminar, 10 a.m.-noon, Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Presented by the Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and The Ready to Work Program. The Ready to Work program provides a career pathway for individuals with limited education and employment experience. Free admission. Ms. Denise Boswell, 256-713-4866 or Ms. James Ella Troupe, 256-53-8003.
Sept. 28-29
• The River Clay Fine Arts Festival, the grounds of Decatur City Hall, 402 Lee St. Sept. 28, N.E. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission $5 for a weekend pass. Free for children 12 years old and under (must be accompanied by an adult). www.riverclay.org or Noel King, 256-303-1177. The River Clay Rendezvous, an arts patron preview party, will be held Sept. 27, 5-9 p.m. Rendezvous ticket includes weekend admission to the River Clay Fine Arts Festival. Tickets $50 and may be purchased online at www.riverclay.org or Jennifer Bunnell, Alabama Center for the Arts, 256-260-4299. Limited tickets are available.
Oct. 5
• Annual Massey School Reunion/Massey Community Reunion, 1-5 p.m., Massey Volunteer Fire Department at 386 Evergreen Road, Falkville (located in the Massey Community). The Reunion is open to anyone with an interest in the Massey Community. Light refreshments will be provided. Frances Vest Rowe at franvrowe@aol.com or 256-476-0950 or check the Massey School Reunion/Massey Community Reunion Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Massey-School-Reunion-Massey-Community-Reunion/162266670467541.
EXHIBITS
Today-Oct. 12
• The Carnegie Visual Arts Center presents the exhibit "Beauty Abounds, Seek it Daily, Elmore DeMott," 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. The exhibit is free and open to the public Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sept. 6, Member’s Reception, 6-7:30 p.m.; Members free and Not Yet Members $5; light appetizers served. Cash bar; Sept. 20, Alzheimer’s Lunch & Learn, noon. Hudson Alpha scientist and Alzheimer’s researcher, Nick Cochran, Ph.D. and photographer, Elmore Demott share about their research and personal journeys to make a difference in the lives of those with Alzheimer’s disease. Limited seating available at the Carnegie. Bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided. Hi Res images available upon request. 256-341-0562.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
