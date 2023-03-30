The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
April 6
• The Steel Woods support by Olivia Wolf, Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. ci.ovationtix.com/36147 or 256-350-1745.
April 7
• Sundance Head, Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. ci.ovationtix.com/36147 or 256-350-1745.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Stories in the Store, 9:30 a.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free. We will read a couple of stories and children will be able to take an active role in the storytelling. Come early to choose your favorite stool. Story time will begin outside of the Museum Store. Admissions to the Exhibits is not included.
• Spring Break Craft & Coloring Series, 1-3 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Stop by the Cook Museum for different children’s craft and coloring activities on select dates during spring break.
Today-April 15
• The Decatur Civitan Club is taking orders for its annual Vidalia Onion sale. The pre-sale is on until April 15. The onions will arrive for distribution the second week in May. They are sold in 10-pound bags for $12. Proceeds will fund projects supporting persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Morgan County. The Decatur Civitan Club partners with the Therapeutic Division of Parks and Recreation to help provide special community events for residents of group homes in Morgan County. If you would like to help persons in your local community by purchasing Vidalia onions from us, call Ed Higdon at 256-565-5207 to place your order.
• The Athens Ladies Civitan Club (ALCC) has opened its annual Vidalia Onion sale and will be accepting orders until April 15. The price is $12 for 10 pounds. The freshly harvested onions will be delivered directly from a Georgia farm the first or second week of May. For information or to order, call Carolyn Stair at 256-658-1985. Orders may also be placed with any Athens Ladies Civitan Club member or by mailing a check payable to Athens Ladies Civitan Club to ALCC, P.O. Box 1814, Athens, AL 35612. Include name, address and phone as well as number of bags ordered. The fundraiser supports the club’s efforts to improve the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities in Athens and Limestone County.
• Free tax return preparation and filing. The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Athens is sponsoring the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (V.I.T.A.) through the Decatur, Athens-Limestone and Ardmore public libraries. Appointments only. No walk-ins. For appointment call RSVP office, 256-232-7207. Taking phone calls for appointments Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. only. Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Athens Limestone Public Library, 603 South Jefferson St. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. during the month of February. March and April: Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at Ardmore Public Library by calling 931-427-4883. Please go by the library and pickup an interview form before your appointment and complete at home to save time in preparation of your return. Bring: for married filing joint, both spouses must be present; government-issued photo ID for you and spouse (if married) and Social Security Cards and birth dates for all dependents; a copy of last year’s federal and state tax return, if available; all forms W-2 and 1099; forms 1095-A, (ACA Statement); information for other income; information for all deductions (including charitable contributions); proof of checking account information and bank’s routing number; total paid to day care provider and their tax ID number. For additional information please call RSVP office, 256-232-7207.
Saturday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• BBQ & Yard Sale fundraiser, 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Family Dollar parking lot, 905 Moulton St. W., Decatur. Hosted by Women Inspiring Women To Flourish Together, a nonprofit organization. All proceeds will support women, families and youth in underserved communities. Lunch combos served at 10 a.m. Volunteers needed. Yards sale items, food or monetary donations are greatly appreciated. To make a donation call 256-469-8163. info@womenflourishingtogether.org.
Monday
• Hartselle Historical Society Lunch and Learn, noon-1:30 p.m., East Highland Church Fellowship Hall, 1030 Main St. E., Hartselle. The speakers will be sharing the story of the Howell Family and the Bennett Family. Light refreshments will be served. You may bring your lunch if you wish and eat as the program is being presented.
Monday-Friday
• Egg-citing Insects, at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Visit the Wonderful World of Insects Exhibit to get an up-close view of a variety of insect eggs and learn what makes them so egg-citing.
Monday-April 15
• Egg-cellent Egg Hunt, Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Explore the Exhibits to find different types of eggs and animals that belong together.
Tuesday
• Spring Break Craft & Coloring Series, 1-3 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Stop by the Cook Museum for different children’s craft and coloring activities on select dates during Spring Break.
• Stories in the Store, 9:30 a.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free. We will read a couple of stories and children will be able to take an active role in the storytelling. Come early to choose your favorite stool. Story time will begin outside of the Museum Store. Admissions to the Exhibits is not included.
• Decatur Civitan Club, 4 p.m., Rhodes Ferry Park, 100 Market St. N.W., Decatur. The meeting is an annual event with Decatur Parks and Recreation to provide an Easter Egg hunt and picnic for the residents of group homes in Morgan County. Also, the annual Servant's Heart Award will be presented. Members need to turn in their onion orders at this meeting. There will not be a meeting on Wednesday.
Wednesday
• Diamondback Terrapin Feeding, 10:30 a.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Join us during spring break. Be sure to bring any questions you may have for a brief Q&A time with Animal Care following the feed.
• Oceans Tank Feeding, 3:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Join us during spring break. Be sure to bring any questions you may have for a brief Q&A time with Animal Care following the feed.
April 8
• Easter Egg Drop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Oakville Indian Mounds, 1219 County Road 187, Danville. Free admission. Egg hunt times by age: 5 and under, 12:30 p.m. and 6-12, 1 p.m. For information or to become a sponsor contact the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 256-974-1658.
April 12
• Morgan County Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, will be on Wednesday, noon, Aquadome. Birds of Prey will be the topic with Curt Cearly from the Rise Raptor Project. It's open to all, free and no registration. Bring friends, lunch and a beverage and join us for an hour of entertainment and education. www.morgancountymga.org; like us on Facebook: Morgan County Master Gardeners Association.
April 15
• Plant Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Limestone County Master Gardeners greenhouse behind Athens Middle School, U.S. Highway 31, Athens. Perennials, annuals, shrubs and vegetable plants. Silent auction, craft and food vendors, kids table and more. mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org/
April 15-16
• Morgan County's Giant Annual Plant Sale, April 15 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and April 16 from noon-4 p.m., Point Mallard Pavilion (old outdoor ice rink). Wide variety of plants from the usual to the exotic will be available. Cash and checks accepted. Only service animals are allowed. www.morgancountymga.org; like us on Facebook: Morgan County Master Gardeners Association.
April 16
• Decatur Music Club program, 2 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave, S.W., Decatur. The program will feature the winners of the Scholarship Auditions. Everyone is welcome to come support our young musicians. Barbara Pettey, 256-355-7382.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
