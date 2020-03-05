The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from Country Edition Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• “Harry Potter Book Club,” Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. This book club is for school-age children who love the Harry Potter books. This free program will take place in the Story Hour Room in the Youth Services Department. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• Adult Reading Challenge Book Club for the 2020 Adult Reading Challenge, noon-2 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; adults 18 and older are invited to the Book Club, where we discuss what we’re reading for the eighth annual Adult Reading Challenge. The topics are broad and meant to work for almost all types of readers. The atmosphere is casual so bring lunch, stay for 15 minutes or the full two hours. This free event held in the Community Room. 256-340-5780.
Today-April 15
• RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) to provide free IRS-certified tax preparation in Decatur, Athens and Ardmore. Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; beginning Feb. 1, the tax volunteers will be in the Training Center, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through April 15. Assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. www.myDPL.org. Athens, First Methodist Youth Center, 203 Jefferson St. beginning Feb. 3. March-April 15: Monday and Thursday only. Walk-ins only — no appointment. Ardmore Public Library, Wednesday, by appointment, through April 15. Call 931-427-4883 for an appointment.
Today-Saturday
• The Comedy of Errors — The Pop Musical; March 5-6, 7 p.m.; March 7, 5 p.m.; Alabama Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Presented by Calhoun College Theatre. Tickets: $12 general admission/$8 students and seniors. william.provin@calhoun.edu or 256-306-2693 or 256-260-3007.
Today and Saturday
• Bank Street Players announces auditions for "Play On!" by Rick Abbot, March 5, 6 p.m.; March 7, 10 a.m., Fort Decatur, 610 Fourth Ave. S.E., Decatur. hkalonick@gmail.com or 256-303-1149. Show Dates: April 30 - May 2; www.bankstreetplayers.org.
Friday
• Carnegie Lunch & Learn, Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Artist Frances D. Tate shares the history of Old Town and the stories behind her paintings in her current exhibit, The Tennessee River Watercolor Collection. You are welcome to bring your lunch or just come to hear Frances speak about reviving her community’s legacy in Old Town through her paintings. Beverages and cookies will be served. The program will last an hour.
Friday-Sunday
• Leon Sheffield Magnet School Presents "Alice in Wonderland Jr.," Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. 60-minute version. 256-350-1745.
Saturday
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Monday
• Women Inspiring Women, 6-8 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
Tuesday
• “Goosebumps Book Club,” 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Elementary school age kids are invited to this free audio book club. Listen to "Goosebumps HorrorLand: Revenge of the Living Dummy" while doing a craft. The group will also create a storyboard as they listen to the story with Hoopla. Program will meet in the Story Hour Room of the Youth Services Department. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• Second Chance Job Fair, 4-6 p.m., Fort Decatur, 610 Fourth Ave. S.E. There is no cost for job-seekers to attend, nor do you need to register ahead of time.
• Girl Talk Today, 6-7:30 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. For ages 10 to 18. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
March 12
• Cowboy Poetry Night, 6:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; America’s Cowboy Poet Lariat, Thomas King will be here to entertain all ages with cowboy poems, humorous stories, the history of the art form, and a question and answer session. There will be books for sale. 256-340-5780.
• Travis Meadows, 7 p.m., Redstone Federal Credit Union Loft @ the Princess, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. 256-350-1745.
• Athena Performing Arts Series presents The Decoys, The Muscle Shoals Horns, David Hood, Kelvin Holly, N.C. Thurman, Mike Dillon, Will McFarlane and Carla Russell; 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center of Athens High School. Tickets www.acsf.acs-k12.org/APAS or www.athensconcertseries.com for $20 or $30; students tickets for $10.
March 14
• Fun Run, 8 a.m.-noon, Delano Park, 825 Gordon Drive S.E. Decatur. For kids and their families. Presented by the Decatur High School JROTC Program. Preregistration will be on the DHS JROTC Facebook page @JROTC Fun Run. Preregistration is $10. Registration day of is $15. Kids 10 and under are $5.
March 18
• Free Medicare Education Class, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E., Decatur. Open to anyone. Stephen Korpi, 256-566-1179.
March 19-21
• College Street Players present "Seussical Jr."; March 19-20, 7 p.m.; March 21, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Hartselle High School Auditorium; General admission $10, students and seniors $8, ages 3 and under free; collegestreetplayers.org.
March 21
• The Decatur Music Club will present a program featuring the superior-rated students of the Solo Festival, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur. This is open to the public. Barbara Pettey, 256-355-7382.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.