MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
• Friday night weekly dance, doors open at 5:30 p.m., band plays 6:30-9 p.m., American Legion Post 15, Decatur. $5 admission. Bring your favorite food to share. No alcohol or smoking.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from Driftwood Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-Saturday
• Curtain and Lights Theatre Company presents Irving Berlin's "Annie Get Your Gun," Aug. 8-9 at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 10 at 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 123 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for students and are available at www.showtix4u.com. For more information visit Curtain and Lights Theatre Company's facebook page.
Friday
• Morgan County EMCD 911 Board Meeting and Work Session, 8 a.m., Hartselle Police Department Special Services Division, 106 Sherrill St. S.W., Hartselle. A special called meeting to approve water tower repair at the Morgan County 911 Center will be followed by a work session.
• Summer Concert Series: Singing on the Square, 7 p.m., Athens High School Auditorium, 655 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens. No food or drinks are allowed in the facility. The concert is free and open to the public. VisitAthensAL.com/Singing-On-The-Square or call 256-232-5411.
Saturday
• Free Slices of Watermelon at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., or while supplies last, 211 First Ave. S.E., Decatur. 256-476-5595.
• Purple Heart Memorial Service, 10 a.m., Purple Heart Monument in Sparkman Park, Hartselle. For more information about the service, having a Purple Heart recipient’s name inscribed on the monument or purchasing a brick for a veteran, contact the commander, Clifford Gissell, 256-338-5617 or tothemax42@gmail.com. The list of the names to be read, along with information about the chapter and the ceremony can be found on the chapter website www.mophchapter2212.com.
• Limestone County NAACP STEPS Book Club for Kids, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The Limestone County NAACP makes available a free motivational Book Club for Kids 3 to 13. Transportation and lunch provided at no cost.
• Special Used Book Sale, 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hosted by The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library. 256-232-1233.
• 16th annual Golf Classic; morning tee time, 8 a.m.; afternoon tee time, 1 p.m.; Burningtree Country Club, 2521 Burningtree Drive S.E., Decatur. In honor of Rita and Gary Baker. www.DecaturMorgan Foundation.org or Foundation office, 256-973-2187.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Monday
• DPL Summer Series presents The Tennessee River and Northwest Alabama, noon-2 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. This free program will examine the significant role of the river in shaping life in northwest Alabama and share stories of people and places along the Muscle Shoals stretch of the river, as well as images. 256-353-2993 ext. 106.
• Women Inspiring Women, 6-8 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
Tuesday
• Griefshare, 6 p.m., Outback Building at Central Park Baptist Church, Corner of Beltline and Westmede, Decatur. Church, 256-355-4528 or Dr. Jere Patterson, 256-226-1811.
• Gettin’ Dirty at the Library, 11 a.m.-noon, Athens-Limestone County Public Library. Pollinators and Beneficials, presented by Taylor Reeder. Part of a free lecture series held on the second Tuesday of each month covering a wide variety of gardening topics and presented by a rotating host of speakers. Most of the speakers will be from the Limestone County Extension System or the Limestone County Master Gardeners. No registration required.
• Girl Talk Today, Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. For ages 10 to 18. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Aug. 21, 23 and 25
• Bank Street Players announces auditions for the musical "Humbug! A Christmas Carol," Aug. 21 and 23 at 6 p.m.; Aug. 25 at 2 p.m.; If callbacks are necessary, they will be held Aug. 26; basement Fellowship Hall of Central Methodist Church, 616 Jackson St., Decatur. Directed by Larry Fine. Cast Requirements: 16 Men, 10 Women, 8-9 Boys, 4-5 Girls, Londoners. Contact: lrfine22@gmail.com. Show Dates: Dec. 5-7, the Princess Theatre. www.bankstreetplayers.org.
EXHIBITS
Today-Aug. 17
• Sequence: An Illustrator’s Story, David Gordon, Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. NE Decatur. Holiday hours: Closed Today-Saturday. Alison Belcher, Marketing, 256-341-0562, or www.carnegiearts.org.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
