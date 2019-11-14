The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Friday night weekly dance with Southern Pride Country Band, 6:30-9 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31, Decatur. $5 cover charge. Public is welcome. No smoking or alcohol.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from The Country Editions Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Adam Hood — Redstone Federal Credit Union Listening Room Loft, 7 p.m., Princess Theater, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur.
• Fall Concert, 7 p.m., Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road S.W., Decatur. Presented by the Decatur Civic Chorus. The concert theme is “Fly Me To The Moon,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Tickets are $10 ($5 for students) and will be available at the door.
Saturday
• Decatur Music Club will present The Decatur Youth Symphony Chamber Ensemble, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave., Decatur. Open to the public.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Monday
• FACES 19th annual Benefit and Silent Auction, 5-8 p.m., The Burleson Center, 307 College St. N.E., Hartselle. Benefiting foster children of Morgan County.
• Women Inspiring Women, 6-8 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
Tuesday
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Wednesday
• Fall Fairy Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; Free program. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
Nov. 21
• “I Survived… Book Club,” 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; School-aged kids are invited to this book club based on the historical fiction book series I Survived by Lauren Tarshis. This month’s book will be I Survived the Eruption of Mount St. Helens, 1980. There will be limited copies of the book available at the Youth Services desk while supplies last. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• Morgan County Economic Development annual meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., Decatur Country Club. 256-353-1213.
Nov. 22-Dec. 1
• Festival of Trees; The Candlelight Preview Party, Nov. 22 , 6-8 p.m.; Donnell House, 601 S. Clinton St., Athens. Food and themed punches will be served. Admission is $25. Tours, Nov. 23-24 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 1-5 p.m.; Thanksgiving Day, 3-5 p.m. General admission for tour days is $5 per person; no charge for children 12 and under. Jacque Reeves, 256-509-3940.
Nov. 23
• St. John's Simply Divine Holiday Bake Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, St. John's Episcopal Church in the Parish Hall, 202 Gordon Drive S.E., Decatur. The proceeds from this year's sale will go directly to assisting our community partners and helping children in our area — PTO at Banks-Caddell Elementary School and Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama.
Dec. 6
• Annual holiday gathering, 5-7 p.m., Somerville Place, 1316 Somerville Road (One block south of Decatur Hospital), Decatur. Hosted by the Foundation for Mental Health and the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama. 256-260-7324.
Dec. 7
• Hartselle Holiday Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., The Tabernacle, 35 Tabernacle Road, Hartselle. Kylie Johnson, 256-479-2729 or Facebook (Hartselle Holiday Market).
Dec. 14
• Wreaths Across America, 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetary, Decatur. To volunteer or make a donation visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/ALRFHD.
EXHIBITS
Today-Dec. 7
• Children of Nature—Robert Cox, Dariana Dervis, & Kimberly Parker, Carnegie Visual Art Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Special event: Friday, 6-7:30 p.m., member’s reception. Members are free and guests are $5. Cash bar and light appetizers served. Special event: Sunday, A Guided Autumn Hike with Wild South in the Bankhead National Forest, 1:00 p.m.; meet at the Wild South office, 552 Lawrence St., Moulton. Contact Janice Barrett at janice@wildsouth.org or 256-974-6166. Registration required before Sunday. Join Janice Barrett of Wild South on a free guided hike into one of Alabama’s most spectacular places, the Bankhead National Forest. 256-341-0562.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
