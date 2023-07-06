The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m. Finger food night. Please bring a finger food.
July 15
• The Molly Ringwalds, VBC Mars Music Hall, 700 Monroe St., Huntsville. Tickets are available at the VBC Box Office and ticketmaster.com.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-July 31
• Free Summer Fun at Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Throughout July DPL has lots of free programs for kids to enjoy. Story Times with authors, McDonald’s, community organizations and the Huntsville Havoc. Enjoy LEGO® events, Bad Kitty Book Club, and Book Babies, a special story time for babies up to age 3. Some friends from Daikin will present three programs about Japanese culture and traditions. Finally, Animal Tales with live animals for our Summer Reads Finale. All children are welcome at the programs, even if they are only visiting. No library card is required; the free programs are open to everyone. You can also participate in the reading portion of Summer Reads through our READsqauared app. All details are available at www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
Friday
• Clearview Cancer Institute's "Break for Breakfast", 6:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Ingalls' Harbor, Decatur. The event will celebrate Decatur area cancer survivors during a Survivors' Day drive-through event.
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Sunday
• Live Animal Enrichment, 5 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. A 20-30 minute meet & greet presentation with some of the museum’s live Animal Ambassadors. The animals included will depend on availability but could be a chuckwalla, an eastern indigo snake, a Mexican alligator lizard, a scorpion, or one of the other live animals from the museum. Guests will have the opportunity to ask the museum staff questions. Please note that guests will not be able to touch the animals. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Monday
• Hartselle Historical Society Lunch and Learn Series, noon, in the Fellowship Hall at East Highland Baptist Church, 1030 Main St. E., Hartselle. This will be a "Show and Tell" program of things used in the past. Several are already planning to be present bringing special items and will share how it was used in their family. You may do the same if you wish or just display an item.
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Tuesday
• Stories in the Store, 9:30 a.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free. We will read a couple of stories and children will be able to take an active role in the storytelling. Come early to choose your favorite stool. Story time will begin outside of the Museum Store. New stories will be read each week. Admissions to the exhibits is not included. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• Craft & Coloring Summer Series, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. The Cook Museum will have a different children’s craft and coloring activity available each week. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Wednesday
• Diamondback Terrapin Feeding, 10:30 a.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Be sure to bring any questions you may have for a brief Q&A time with Animal Care following the feed. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• Oceans Tank Feeding, 3:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Be sure to bring any questions you may have for a brief Q&A time with Animal Care following the feed. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
July 21
• Hartselle Health Fair, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Sparkman Civic Center, 406 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle. For adults 55 and over.
EXHIBITS
Tuesdays-Saturdays
• Embracing Art XXI exhibit, Tuesday thru Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Featuring local amateur and professional artists. 256-341-0562.
Classes
Mondays and Wednesdays
• Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St., Decatur. Cost is $8. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring your mat and water bottle and arrive a few minutes early and ready to begin promptly at 5:30.
July 15, 22, 29
• Introduction to Google Workspace at the Decatur Public Library Training Center, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. This free 3-part course will introduce students to the main applications of Google Workspace. Part 1 (July 15) will cover Gmail and an overview of Google Workspace. Part 2 (July 22) will look at Google Drive, Docs & Sheets. Part 3 (July 29) will address additional apps. Registration is required for this course and you must attend on July 15 to attend the other sessions. Participants must have a Google account prior to class. Space is limited. To register call our Public Services Desk, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
