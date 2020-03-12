The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from Country Edition Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Cowboy Poetry Night, 6:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; America’s Cowboy Poet Lariat, Thomas King will entertain all ages with cowboy poems, humorous stories, the history of the art form, and a question and answer session. There will be books for sale. 256-340-5780.
• Travis Meadows, 7 p.m., Redstone Federal Credit Union Loft @ the Princess, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. 256-350-1745.
• Athena Performing Arts Series presents The Decoys, The Muscle Shoals Horns, David Hood, Kelvin Holly, N.C. Thurman, Mike Dillon, Will McFarlane and Carla Russell; 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center of Athens High School. Tickets www.acsf.acs-k12.org/APAS or www.athensconcertseries.com for $20 or $30; students tickets for $10.
Today-April 15
• RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) to provide free IRS-certified tax preparation in Decatur, Athens and Ardmore. Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; beginning Feb. 1, the tax volunteers will be in the Training Center, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through April 15. Assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. www.myDPL.org. Athens, First Methodist Youth Center, 203 Jefferson St. beginning Feb. 3. March-April 15: Monday and Thursday only. Walk-ins only — no appointment. Ardmore Public Library, Wednesday, by appointment, through April 15. Call 931-427-4883 for an appointment.
Saturday
• Fun Run, 8 a.m.-noon, Delano Park, 825 Gordon Drive S.E. Decatur. For kids and their families. Presented by the Decatur High School JROTC Program. Preregistration will be on the DHS JROTC Facebook page @JROTC Fun Run. Preregistration is $10. Registration day of is $15. Kids 10 and under are $5.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Monday
• The Friends of the Decatur Public Library presents The Vulcan Eejits, 6:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; Celebrate an early St. Patrick’s Day at the library. The band will play mostly Irish traditional music, but also some Scottish and English music. Free event. 256-353-2993 ext. 100 or email proberts@myDPL.org.
Tuesday
• Lawrence County Chamber Luncheon, noon, Western Sirloin Steakhouse, 11383 Alabama Highway 157, Moulton. This luncheon will be sponsored by James Todd Bender, Business Services Representative of the Decatur Career Center. There will also be a representative of the U.S. Census available for updates and general information regarding local census efforts for Lawrence County.
• Caregivers Connect, 2 p.m., NARCOG office, 216 Jackson St., Decatur. A support group for caregivers. 256-355-4515 or www.narcog.org.
• “Goosebumps Book Club,” 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Elementary school age kids are invited to this free audio book club. Listen to "Goosebumps HorrorLand: Revenge of the Living Dummy" while doing a craft. The group will also create a storyboard as they listen to the story with Hoopla. Program will meet in the Story Hour Room of the Youth Services Department. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• New Beginnings Quilt Guild, 9 a.m., Morgan County Extension Office, 3120 Alabama 36, Hartselle.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Wednesday
• Free Medicare Education Class, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E., Decatur. Open to anyone. Stephen Korpi, 256-566-1179.
• Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 921 Wimberly Drive, Decatur. Visitors are welcome. 256-476-3639.
March 19
• “I Survived … Book Club”, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; School-aged kids are invited to this book club based on the historical fiction book series I Survived by Lauren Tarshis. This month’s book will be I Survived the Children’s Blizzard, 1888. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
March 19-21
• College Street Players present "Seussical Jr."; March 19-20, 7 p.m.; March 21, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Hartselle High School Auditorium; General admission $10, students and seniors $8, ages 3 and under free; collegestreetplayers.org.
March 20
• Red Cross month blood donations, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., East Limestone High School Old Gymnasium, 15641 E. Limestone Road, Athens. To donate blood download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
March 21
• The Decatur Music Club will present a program featuring the superior-rated students of the Solo Festival, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur. This is open to the public. Barbara Pettey, 256-355-7382.
March 22
• 50th anniversary celebration and kick-off event, 3 p.m., Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The library will launch its NEA (National Endowment for the Arts) Big Read program. Find event information on the library website or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter at https://www.facebook.com/ALCPL and @ALPublicLibrary.
April 9-11
• “Into the Woods” by Austin High School Drama, 3004 Modaus Road, S.W., 7 p.m. General admission is $7.
April 11
• 7th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 5K/1 Mile Run, 8 a.m., Moulton Mini Park next to Lawrence County High School. There will be door prizes for runners and a silent auction to raise money for CF Foundation. Amanda Alred, 256-566-8388.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
