The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from Driftwood Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• “DPL Summer Series presents John Dersham and 'My Alabama,'” noon-2 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. In "My Alabama," Master Photographer John Alexander Dersham presents two hundred images revealing the diversity and bounty of our home state. 256-353-2993 ext. 106.
Today-Tuesday
• USS LST-325 ship, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Ingalls Harbor, Decatur. See the only World War II Landing Ship Tank still afloat in U.S. waters. Decatur CVB, 256-350-3500.
Saturday
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Tuesday
• Pilot Club of Decatur, 6-7:30 p.m., Parkway Hospital Pavillion, first floor.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Tuesday-Wednesday
• Tinkergarten Story Time,10:30 a.m., at Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. These fun story times will be held in Margarete’s Garden (weather permitting) on the Cherry Street side of the library and presented by Aprille Flemons. All toddlers and preschoolers are welcome to these free programs. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
Sept. 6-7
• Athenian Players announces auditions for "The Comedy of Errors", by William Shakespeare, Sept. 6, 4-8 p.m. and Sept, 7, 2-7 p.m., The Alabama Center for the Arts, Music & Theatre Building, Room 214, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Hugh.Long@athens.edu or 256-260-3006. Show Dates: Nov. 14-16 and 21-23. www.athens.edu/athenianplayers.
Sept. 7
• Used Book Sale, 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Presented by The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library. 256-232-1233.
Sept. 9
• Hartselle Historical Society Lunch and Learn, noon-1:30 p.m., The Burleson Center, 307 College St. N.E., Hartselle. Glenn Thompson, Mark Hendrix and Dana Amberson will provide some history of the American Legion and a report of their recent trip for the 75th Celebration of Normandy. 256-773-9390 or 256-227-6519.
Sept. 16
• Down Memory Lane; displays will open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.; The Burleson Center, 307 College St. N.E., Hartselle. Part of the Alabama Bicentennial Celebration for Depot Week. Steve Murray from the Alabama Bicentennial Committee will share about Alabama’s 200th year celebration and will be introduced by Sen. Arthur Orr who will share other comments about this year’s special celebration. Displays will depict history of some of the municipalities in Morgan County along with some of Morgan County’s history and Hartselle’s history. 256-773-9390 or 256-227-6519.
Sept. 20
• CEOTA (Celebrating Old Town with Art), sneak preview, 2-4 p.m. and reception, 5-8 p.m.; Turner-Surles Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W., Decatur. Black American and other community renderings. Featured artist F.D. Tate. Free ticket required. CEOTA facebook page, www. oldtowndecatur.com or 256-353-7805 for more information.
Sept. 21
• Duck and Run 5K, 7 a.m., Athens. Supports the projects and programs of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful. Early registration is $20. Late and race day registration is $25. Registration at the KALB office at 125 East St., Athens, or www.Raceroster.com. For race details or a printable form visit www.KALBCares.com and click on the EVENTS tab. Volunteers are needed. For more information contact KALB, 256-233-8000, or KALBCares@gmail.com.
Sept. 27-28
• Drive-by Truckers in concert, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. The Drive-by Truckers will also be an upcoming inductee in the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame. The band will be honored the weekend of their Princess Theatre performances with an unveiling of the new Hall of Fame permanent installation at the Alabama Center for the Arts. www.princesstheatre.org or 256-350-1745.
EXHIBITS
Aug. 27-Oct. 12
• The Carnegie Visual Arts Center presents the exhibit "Beauty Abounds, Seek it Daily, Elmore DeMott," 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. The exhibit is free and open to the public Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sept. 6, Member’s Reception, 6-7:30 p.m.; Members free and Not Yet Members $5; light appetizers served. Cash bar; Sept. 20, Alzheimer’s Lunch & Learn, noon. Hudson Alpha scientist and Alzheimer’s researcher, Nick Cochran, Ph.D. and photographer, Elmore Demott share about their research and personal journeys to make a difference in the lives of those with Alzheimer’s disease. Limited seating available at the Carnegie. Bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided. Hi Res images available upon request. 256-341-0562.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
