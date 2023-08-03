The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
August 10
• 2023 Summer/Fall Singer Songwriter Series: Erik Dylan, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. ci.ovationtix.com/36147 or 256-350-1745.
August 11
• The Dark Horizon Tour, Von Braun Center Probst Arena, 700 Monroe St. S.W., Huntsville.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Saturday
• The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library quarterly Big Book Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. 256-232-1233.
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• Followers Feeding Families Free Back to School Bash, 3-5 p.m., 2602 Beltline Road, Decatur. Everything is completely free with no questions asked. There are no qualifications, everyone is welcome, we will have clothes, shoes, something for everyone. We will have a free meal, personal hygiene items, as well as back to school supplies and games setup for the children. Donation pickups or drop offs, 256-200-7244.
Tuesday
• “Be A Smart Fish” Story Time with the Brinkleys, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. All kids are invited. Dr. Alfred & Mrs. Jessie Brinkley will read their book Be a Smart Fish, which celebrates the importance of reading for children in a fun way. We will also have another fish-themed story and a simple craft available afterword. This free event takes place in the Youth Services Room.
August 10
• LEGO® Hour, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Kids of all ages are invited to create something with DPL’s collection of LEGO® bricks. We’ll have a challenge to inspire you or you can just build from your imagination. This free program meets in the Community Room.
August 11
• Comedian: The Henry Cho Show, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. ci.ovationtix.com/36147 or 256-350-1745.
August 12
• 87th annual Sandlin reunion, 10 a.m., Cold Springs Community Center, 1821 County Road 109, Bremen. Everyone having the last name Sandlin or related to the Sandlin family will be most welcome. Covered dish dinner at noon. Patsy Lee (Sandlin) Medlock, 205-915-1870 or patsymedlock@bellsouth.net
• Third annual Rocket City Octane Auto Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Von Braun Center South Hall, 700 Monroe St. S.W., Huntsville.
August 31
• Foundation for Mental Health’s 11th Annual Golf Tournament, Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. Lunch starts at noon. Golf begins at 1 p.m. Fees: $165 per person/$660 per foursome team. Lunch and beverages are included with registration. You can make a donation, provide a sponsorship or register to play at www.mhcnca.org/golf. If you prefer, download the form and mail it back.
Classes
Mondays and Wednesdays
• Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St., Decatur. Cost is $8. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring your mat and water bottle and arrive a few minutes early and ready to begin promptly at 5:30.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.