The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from Country Edition Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-Saturday
• College Street Players present "Seussical Jr."; March 19-20, 7 p.m.; March 21, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Hartselle High School Auditorium; General admission $10, students and seniors $8, ages 3 and under free; collegestreetplayers.org.
Friday
• Red Cross month blood donations, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., East Limestone High School Old Gymnasium, 15641 E. Limestone Road, Athens. To donate blood download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday
• The Decatur Music Club will present a program featuring the superior-rated students of the Solo Festival, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur. This is open to the public. Barbara Pettey, 256-355-7382.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Sunday
• 50th anniversary celebration and kick-off event, 3 p.m., Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The library will launch its NEA (National Endowment for the Arts) Big Read program. Find event information on the library website or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter at https://www.facebook.com/ALCPL and @ALPublicLibrary.
Monday
• Women Inspiring Women, 6-8 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
Tuesday
• Girl Talk Today, 6-7:30 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. For ages 10 to 18. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
April 9-11
• “Into the Woods” by Austin High School Drama, 3004 Modaus Road, S.W., 7 p.m. General admission is $7.
April 11
• 7th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 5K/1 Mile Run, 8 a.m., Moulton Mini Park next to Lawrence County High School. There will be door prizes for runners and a silent auction to raise money for CF Foundation. Amanda Alred, 256-566-8388.
April 24-25
• 15th Annual Elkmont Beauty walk, Elkmont High School in the new gym, 25630 Evans Ave., Elkmont. Registration through April 6. Registration fee: $35. Photogenic category is an additional $5 per photo. April 24: Kindergarten-fifth grade, 7 p.m.; April 25: Babies through Preschool divisions, 2 p.m. and sixth-12th grade girls and boys division. Admission: $5 at the door; The money raised is for the Elkmont Band. Keila Berzett, 256-777-8216.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.