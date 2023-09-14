The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
Tuesday
• Nothing More: Spirits 2023 North American Tour II, VBC Mars Music Hall, 700 Monroe St., Huntsville. Featuring special guests Dead Poet Society, Hyro The Hero and Post Profit.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Sept. 14
• LEGO® Afternoon at Decatur Public Library, 4-5 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. This free program is for children of all ages. All are welcome. Meets in the Community Room.
Today-Tuesday
• Decatur Public Library will host its 42nd Annual Quilt Show which will take place from Oct. 2-28. The library is looking for home-made quilts to display that have been crafted by local artisans. The show accepts either old or new quilts, hand-or machine-stitched, limit two per person. You must call to reserve space and make an appointment before dropping off quilt. Contact the Marketing and Outreach office at 256-340-5780 to speak with Rhonda or Stephanie. If out of the office, please leave a voice message with name and phone number. The call will be returned. Size limits and other details can be found at www.myDPL.org/quilts.
Friday
• Constitution Day, McCandless Hall of Athens State University. Presented by the John Wade Keys Chapter (JWK) of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). The public is invited to attend starting with a free hot dog lunch at noon in the Sandridge Student Center and provided by Cafe 1818. The speaker for the program which begins at 1 p.m. will be Col. Mark Frederick, Command Chaplain for the Space and Missile Defense Command, Redstone Arsenal. The Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will once again present post colors. Music will be provided by the Athens High School Concert Choir and by JWK member Julie Estes on the flute. JWK Regent Pam Porterfield, 205-789-2294.
• Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day Ceremony, 5 p.m., The Morgan County Veterans Memorial, 600 Highway 67, Priceville. Presented by The Combined Patriotic Organizations of Morgan County (CPO). The ceremony is free and open to the public. This year we are honored to have U.S. Army veteran, and former Assistant Secretary of the Army, Retired Colonel Casey Wardynski, as our guest speaker.
Saturday
• Depot Days Festival, 110 Railroad St. S.W., Hartselle. Hosted by the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce and presented by Decatur Morgan Hospital-Hartselle Medical Mall, the free event is a tribute to the railroad industry and its contribution to Hartselle and the North Alabama region. www.HartselleDepotDays.com or Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce, 256-773-4370.
• OneGenAway Mobile Pantry, 9-10:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away, Austin Junior High School parking lot, 1625 Danville Road S.W., Decatur. Anyone is welcome to drive through the Mobile Pantry to receive a grocery cart full of fresh produce, dry goods, dairy, bakery items and more — for free, no questions asked. Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m. to help sort and distribute the food. www.OneGenAway.com.
• The Decatur Music Club will present pianist Dr. Joseph Fleetwood, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave., S.W., Decatur. The program for this morning will be the Grieg, “Holberg Suite” and “Selected Preludes from Op.23” by Rachmaninoff. Dr. Fleetwood has performed throughout Europe in Vienna, Milan, Naples, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh and many other places. Everyone is invited. Barbara Pettey, 256-355-7382.
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Tuesday
• Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Featuring pirates from the Crewe O’ Ye Crooked Goat. The program will start at 10:30 a.m. with a pirate story time. We’ll have pirate fun and activities all day and end at 4 p.m. with another pirate story time. There will be sidewalk chalk drawing of underwater creatures in the Cherry Street garden area along with other outdoor activities like walk the plank. Inside the library there will be a scavenger hunt and a backdrop for taking photos with the pirates roaming the library. Come dressed for the occasion in your best pirate look or join us as you are for some high seas adventure. All are welcome to this free program. The library's Marketing and Outreach office, 256-340-5780.
• Decatur Public Library presents Alabama Authors: A Literary Quilt and Program, 5:30 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. Dr. Charlotte Teague, chair of the Department of English and Foreign Languages, Alabama A&M University, will speak about the six authors depicted on Tiavalya Befecadu’s Alabama Authors Quilt. This free program is made possible by the Historic Huntsville Foundation who owns the quilt and is sponsoring the program. The award-winning quilt will be on display during the program. It features quilted representations of Alabama authors Margaret Walker, Sonia Sanchez, Harper Lee, Yaa Gyasi, Zora Neal Hurston and Fannie Flagg. Decatur Public Library Marketing and Outreach office, 256-340-5780.
Wednesday
• Life Line Health Screening, Burning Tree Country Club, 2521 Burningtree Drive, S.E., Decatur. Learn about your risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions. Special package pricing starts at $159 but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. 1-877-237-1287 or www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. We do shorter stories, action songs and activities designed to help babies start building the skills they will need to learn to read. This month the theme is “Color Your World,” all about colors. While the program is designed for babies up to age 3, all are welcome, including older siblings. Youth Services webpage, www.myDPL.org/YS.
• The Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Canton House Restaurant, 609 14th St. S.E., Decatur. Visitors are welcome. Come hear an interesting program by a local speaker. For more information call 256-565-5207.
Sept. 22-23
• Sizzle and Smoke festival, Ingalls Harbor, Decatur. Previously known as Riverfest. www.facebook.com/mosaicsizzleandsmoke
Sept. 23
• Our Coffee with Our Community Forum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Big Spring Memorial Park, 350 Market St. E., Athens. A free event hosted by The Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. As the 2024 election approaches, the purpose of the forum is to engage, educate, and empower our communities by providing non-partisan information. This information will give voters the ability to connect with the facts to make informed decisions and create change in the political system.
Sept. 24
• Borden reunion, 9 a.m., West Morgan Park Pavillion 3, 74 West Park Road, Hartselle. Bring covered dish. If no one shows up this will be the last time. Donna Baily, 256-778-7847, Linda Borden, 256-351-0501 or Emma Martin, 256-309-8365.
Sept. 28
• Beans and Rice, 9:30-11 a.m., 202 Gordon Drive S.E., Decatur. Pull up under the covered entrance off Gordon Drive and our volunteers will greet you with paper bags filled with quart-size bags dried pinto beans and rice, vegetables and fruit, plus laundry pods. Limited supplies.
Oct. 15
• Hyatt Reunion, 1-4 p.m., Baileytown Senior Center, Highway 69 between Cullman and Joppa. All Hyatts and friends are invited. Refreshments will be served. Bring refreshments if you choose. 256-355-1919.
Classes
Mondays and Wednesdays
• Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St., Decatur. Cost is $8. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring your mat and water bottle and arrive a few minutes early and ready to begin promptly at 5:30.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Silver Sneaker classes, 1-1:45 p.m., Athens Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Classes are open to all. Equipment is provided. Donations accepted. 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com.
Tuesdays
• Tops AL #0055 Meetings (take off pounds sensibly), 9 a.m., Aquadome, 1202 Fifth Ave SW, Decatur. New officers named in August: Lynne Greenbaum, treasurer; Jo Anne Spears, secretary; Dean Terry, leader; Jeanetta Duvall, co. leader; LouWana Ainsley, assistant weight recorder; Barbara White Weight, recorder. Dean Terry, 256-565-6484.
Sept. 30
• Bring Your Own Device Tech Help Session, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Decatur Public Library Training Center, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Need help with your technology? Know someone who does? Bring your own device to this free session and get assistance with your questions and issues. Our Systems Administrator will offer help with laptops, iPads, tablets and phones. Space is limited in this class. To register, call the Public Services Desk, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
