MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
• Friday night weekly dance, doors open at 5:30 p.m., band plays 6:30-9 p.m., American Legion Post 15, Decatur. $5 admission. Bring your favorite food to share. No alcohol or smoking.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from Driftwood Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Lawrence County Chamber Breakfast & Biz, 7-8 a.m., Shrewsberry Donuts & Bakery, 12437 Alabama Highway 157, Moulton. Connect with other local business owners and professionals to build new partnerships and network your resources.
Thursday-Friday
• "Moonlight Looks Swell On You," a musical written by Decatur native Michael Denson, 7 p.m., The Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Tickets cost $10 and $15.
Friday-Saturday
• 27th annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days, 7 a.m., 20147 Elkton Road, two miles north of Athens off of Interstate 65. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 10 years old and under. Parking is free. Steve Garner at 334-750-2545, Allen Dement at 256-431-0619 or Eli Wallace at 256-497-1264.
Saturday
• Community Reunion, 9 a.m., Harmony Primitive Baptist Church, Lawrence Cove Community. Current and former Rock Creek, Greasy and Lawrence Cove residents and visitors who would like to attend. Potluck lunch around noon. Bring pictures of memorabilia of the past. Elaine Weaver Watts, Gail Livingston Childers, Marguirette Livingston Alexander and Vista (Vick) Ponter Setters hosting.
• Morgan County's The Global Big Latch On Event, 9:30-11:300 a.m., Warehouse Coffee's The Venue, 315 Main St. W., Hartselle. Held in conjunction with A Better Birth, LLC and Breathe.Love.Birth. It will be a celebration of breastfeeding with a free family brunch, giveaways, and a silent auction. We will also have discounted portrait sessions from Magnolia Creative.
• Briarfork Entertainment presents Ronnie McDowell, 7 p.m., The Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Tuesday
• Angeleck’s 8th Annual Blood Donor Birthday Party, 7 a.m., LifeSouth Morgan Region Office, 2349 Danville Road S.W., Suite 120. Decatur. Join LifeSouth Community Blood Centers for the eighth Annual Blood Donor Birthday Party in honor of Angeleck Williams. Williams’ goal this year is to recruit 49 donors during the drive to equal her age but hopes to have over 100 donors to beat last year’s total. There will be plenty of food, fun and fellowship. All donors will receive a specially designed t-shirt to commemorate the event, as well as be entered to win one of many amazing door prizes, including the grand prize of a handmade blanket. LifeSouth, 888-795-2707 or www.lifesouth.org.
• Pilot Club of Decatur, 6-7:30 p.m., Parkway Hospital Pavillion, first floor.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Wednesday
• “Clinic on wheels,” noon-3 p.m., Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The library will host the ThriveMobile, a 33-foot clinic on wheels. The specially outfitted bus is staffed by medical professionals and has a fully-functional exam room. The ThriveMobile provides free testing for HIV and STIs, after which patients can be quickly linked to the care they need.
Aug. 9
• Summer Concert Series: Singing on the Square, 7 p.m., Athens High School Auditorium, 655 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens. No food or drinks are allowed in the facility. The concert is free and open to the public. VisitAthensAL.com/Singing-On-The-Square or call 256-232-5411.
Aug. 8-10
• Curtain and Lights Theatre Company presents Irving Berlin's "Annie Get Your Gun," Aug. 8-9 at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 10 at 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 123 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for students and are available at www.showtix4u.com. For more information visit Curtain and Lights Theatre Company's facebook page.
Aug. 10
• Limestone County NAACP STEPS Book Club for Kids, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The Limestone County NAACP makes available a free motivational Book Club for Kids 3 to 13. Transportation and lunch provided at no cost.
• Special Used Book Sale, 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hosted by The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library. 256-232-1233.
• 16th annual Golf Classic; morning tee time, 8 a.m.; afternoon tee time, 1 p.m.; Burningtree Country Club, 2521 Burningtree Drive S.E., Decatur. In honor of Rita and Gary Baker. www.DecaturMorgan Foundation.org or Foundation office, 256-973-2187.
EXHIBITS
Today-Friday
• Watercolor Society of Alabama Exhibit, Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Paintings of landscapes, still life and portraits created by dozens of artists from across the United States will be on display at the Watercolor Society of Alabama’s 78th National Exhibition. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Today-Aug. 17
• Sequence: An Illustrator’s Story, David Gordon, Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. NE Decatur. Holiday hours: Closed Today-Saturday. Alison Belcher, Marketing, 256-341-0562, or www.carnegiearts.org.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
